Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Key problems that Machine Learning can address and ultimately help solve.

  • How to build intelligent applications using Amazon AI services like Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Rekognition, Amazon Translate and others.

  • How to build, train and deploy a model using Amazon SageMaker with built-in algorithms and Jupyter Notebook instance.

  • Sneak peek into AWS DeepLens - The world’s first deep learning enabled video camera for developers.

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • Amazon SageMaker
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Computer Vision
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Machine Learning

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Machine Learning Pipeline

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Amazon AI Services: Computer Vision

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 58 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Amazon AI Services: NLP

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 73 min)

