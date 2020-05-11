Machine learning (ML) is one of the fastest growing areas in technology and a highly sought after skillset in today’s job market. The World Economic Forum states the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) could create 58 million net new jobs in the next few years, yet it’s estimated that currently there are 300,000 AI engineers worldwide, but millions are needed. This means there is a unique and immediate opportunity for you to get started with learning the essential ML concepts that are used to build AI applications – no matter what your skill levels are. Learning the foundations of ML now, will help you keep pace with this growth, expand your skills and even help advance your career.
Key problems that Machine Learning can address and ultimately help solve.
How to build intelligent applications using Amazon AI services like Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Rekognition, Amazon Translate and others.
How to build, train and deploy a model using Amazon SageMaker with built-in algorithms and Jupyter Notebook instance.
Sneak peek into AWS DeepLens - The world’s first deep learning enabled video camera for developers.
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Machine Learning
- Amazon SageMaker
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Computer Vision
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Introduction to Machine Learning
Machine Learning Pipeline
Amazon AI Services: Computer Vision
Amazon AI Services: NLP
Excellent Course. I joined as a complete beginner and I was able to get a grasp of in-depth knowledge of Amazon's ML and deep learning frameworks shared by excellent instructors.
Course was excellent. Was able to see new aspects of tools I've heard of before. This course helped me decide which tools I would like to move forward with for my web application.
Thank you. I went from knowing very little about Machine Learning to having a much broader and deeper understanding of Machine Learning. As a introduction it was extremely useful.
This is my first course in Coursera. Great to study the course. This course is designed wonderfully and the instructors explained the concept well. I would like to do some more courses.
