Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with AWS Machine Learning by Amazon Web Services

4.5
stars
6,219 ratings
1,482 reviews

About the Course

Machine learning (ML) is one of the fastest growing areas in technology and a highly sought after skillset in today’s job market. The World Economic Forum states the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) could create 58 million net new jobs in the next few years, yet it’s estimated that currently there are 300,000 AI engineers worldwide, but millions are needed. This means there is a unique and immediate opportunity for you to get started with learning the essential ML concepts that are used to build AI applications – no matter what your skill levels are. Learning the foundations of ML now, will help you keep pace with this growth, expand your skills and even help advance your career. This course will teach you how to get started with AWS Machine Learning. Key topics include: Machine Learning on AWS, Computer Vision on AWS, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) on AWS. Each topic consists of several modules deep-diving into variety of ML concepts, AWS services as well as insights from experts to put the concepts into practice....

By Ayush T

Oct 12, 2019

I'm using Coursera for more than 2 years and this is my first bad experience with a Cousera's course. This course seems just like an extended advertisement for AWS. This course neither contains any practical exercise for students to try on AWS nor any strong technical details about ML.

By Erik L

Oct 31, 2019

DO NOT TAKE THIS COURSE if you're not already a machine learning expert!

This course only shows you how to use different Amazon Web Service applications. It will not teach you anything about the basics of machine learning. This is what I thought by the way...

By Ben R

Sep 28, 2019

Very sloppy. Typos in the slides, cases of duplicate videos appearing in the same week, and quizzes where none of the answer choices are correct. I've come to expect better from Coursera. This was a huge disappointment.

By Shaikh M A

May 23, 2020

This course is a compilation of unstructured content that has been taken from the actual AWS certification programs. Most of the videos have repetitive content. The initial week includes content regarding the theoretical aspect of machine learning, which in general is adequate. In week 2,3,4, Amazon advertises their services and persistently tell you that why even bother learning about machine learning. The last week has some videos that are very lengthy which jump from 10 to 100 in terms of theoretical and practical knowledge, thus making a huge gap in the learners learning. This course tends to fail in recognising their target audience. Other cons: IMO purchasing this course is of no use. The course, for the least, could have provided labs for specific modules to explore the platform and to better understand the concepts taught step by step. Moreover, I am extremely disappointed from Coursera for providing such courses. Courses as such, in my opinion, are becoming a new medium to advertise your brand instead of providing insightful knowledge.

By V. V

Jun 7, 2020

Demonstration is very fast and in week five one video is 70 minutes long. It can be divided in to several short videos. Seeing a long video is creating a boredom. Otherwise it is a very nice course.

By Vidhan P

Apr 18, 2020

The starting 2 weeks were informative and then it seemed like an amazon commercial.

By Fakhir K

Oct 22, 2019

Poorly prepared course. The quizzes ask only one or two questions. The workload is not divided properly. Some weeks have hours long videos and some has a few minute ones. It seems like an intern has combined the videos from AWS library to generate some traffic on Coursera. There are only demos of the tool and no hands-on labs like the ones Google offers. You are much better off seeing the videos on AWS's portal.

By Junze W

Jun 3, 2020

This course is basically an AWS commercial.

By Abhishek N

Apr 13, 2020

The course materials and lecture delivery was just one of a kind,I have learnt a complete skill on Machine Learning and its Algorithms.I hope this will lead me towards a next level of Data science.

By Vipul Z

May 13, 2020

Very good course to learn basics of Machine learning for beginners. Instructors are very knowledgeable.

I got lot of learning and motivation to continue my learning in area of machine learning.

By Catherine C

Mar 3, 2020

Not deep into ML techniques, but a lot of demos and how to use as the best AWS features for a smooth ML processes

By Elham A

Jan 22, 2020

The same content presented over and over again. Most trainers were just reading a text like a robot.

In overall, it was disappointing.

By Aditya D

Apr 10, 2020

Is more of a marketing ad than an actual course

By Michael M

Sep 27, 2019

The course seem to be balanced between those who are in machine learning already and want to use the AWS tools, and those who want to use machine learning tools but not the go deep into data science. I enjoyed the course, but it will be more helpful if you could separate the courses and give those already into machine learning, more hands on to the AWS tools and remove the repetitiveness in the concept we already know. Coming from ML Course (Stanford) by Andrew Ng. Week 4 and 5 had a lot of useful concepts that we can use. Over-rally it was worth every pen.

By Deleted A

May 16, 2020

Is there a way to cancel?

By Mark L I

Jul 12, 2020

This is basically a course to show off Amazon's Machine Learning tools from Amazon Web Services. This would be more useful to businesses than the average person, which is the reason for the one-star rating.

By Valerio P

Apr 22, 2020

Very boring material, difficult to understand sometimes. Tests were not well-tailored to the actual content of the lesson.

By Tejan S

Jul 14, 2020

An advertisement for Amazon's services masquerading as a course. It's criminal that people have to pay for this.

By Adipta B

Sep 7, 2020

It was all about promoting Amazon's ML products

By Lucifer258s a

Apr 28, 2020

Only advertisements for AWS.Total waste of money

By Deleted A

Sep 21, 2019

Dan Mbaga, Kirsten Dupart and Denis Batalov were quite instrumental and to the point. I appreciate these sessions but would want Coursera to allow free users to submit the quiz at the end of these courses (as of now, it shows a button to upgrade).

By harshit s

Oct 3, 2019

A very good guide for understanding the full Amazon web services flow but lack of proper implementation

By Edmund k

Jun 13, 2020

Who is this course for: People with basic ML knowledge and decently good at using APIs with Python.

What can you do after this course: Be conversant in chaining AWS services to put ML theory knowledge into practical applications. Brainstorm and deploy an AI-powered feature/product for your business/project.

Comments: Good overview of AWS products. ML pipeline and architecture shared is useful as a reference. This course should be much cheaper as it is a curated list of existing AWS training videos with no additional benefits like labs or coupons for hands-on learning.

By Wendy K

Jul 16, 2020

This is 90% advertisement for AWS SageMaker

By Sachin S

May 23, 2020

Mainly focused on ML Pipeline and Amazon Web Services, and How to use them in the real-world scenarios based application development. AmazonSagemaker by AWS is an AWeSome Machine Learning tool.

