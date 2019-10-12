VV
Jun 6, 2020
Demonstration is very fast and in week five one video is 70 minutes long. It can be divided in to several short videos. Seeing a long video is creating a boredom. Otherwise it is a very nice course.
AN
Apr 12, 2020
The course materials and lecture delivery was just one of a kind,I have learnt a complete skill on Machine Learning and its Algorithms.I hope this will lead me towards a next level of Data science.
By Ayush T•
Oct 12, 2019
I'm using Coursera for more than 2 years and this is my first bad experience with a Cousera's course. This course seems just like an extended advertisement for AWS. This course neither contains any practical exercise for students to try on AWS nor any strong technical details about ML.
By Erik L•
Oct 31, 2019
DO NOT TAKE THIS COURSE if you're not already a machine learning expert!
This course only shows you how to use different Amazon Web Service applications. It will not teach you anything about the basics of machine learning. This is what I thought by the way...
By Ben R•
Sep 28, 2019
Very sloppy. Typos in the slides, cases of duplicate videos appearing in the same week, and quizzes where none of the answer choices are correct. I've come to expect better from Coursera. This was a huge disappointment.
By Shaikh M A•
May 23, 2020
This course is a compilation of unstructured content that has been taken from the actual AWS certification programs. Most of the videos have repetitive content. The initial week includes content regarding the theoretical aspect of machine learning, which in general is adequate. In week 2,3,4, Amazon advertises their services and persistently tell you that why even bother learning about machine learning. The last week has some videos that are very lengthy which jump from 10 to 100 in terms of theoretical and practical knowledge, thus making a huge gap in the learners learning. This course tends to fail in recognising their target audience. Other cons: IMO purchasing this course is of no use. The course, for the least, could have provided labs for specific modules to explore the platform and to better understand the concepts taught step by step. Moreover, I am extremely disappointed from Coursera for providing such courses. Courses as such, in my opinion, are becoming a new medium to advertise your brand instead of providing insightful knowledge.
By V. V•
Jun 7, 2020
By Vidhan P•
Apr 18, 2020
The starting 2 weeks were informative and then it seemed like an amazon commercial.
By Fakhir K•
Oct 22, 2019
Poorly prepared course. The quizzes ask only one or two questions. The workload is not divided properly. Some weeks have hours long videos and some has a few minute ones. It seems like an intern has combined the videos from AWS library to generate some traffic on Coursera. There are only demos of the tool and no hands-on labs like the ones Google offers. You are much better off seeing the videos on AWS's portal.
By Junze W•
Jun 3, 2020
This course is basically an AWS commercial.
By Abhishek N•
Apr 13, 2020
By Vipul Z•
May 13, 2020
Very good course to learn basics of Machine learning for beginners. Instructors are very knowledgeable.
I got lot of learning and motivation to continue my learning in area of machine learning.
By Catherine C•
Mar 3, 2020
Not deep into ML techniques, but a lot of demos and how to use as the best AWS features for a smooth ML processes
By Elham A•
Jan 22, 2020
The same content presented over and over again. Most trainers were just reading a text like a robot.
In overall, it was disappointing.
By Aditya D•
Apr 10, 2020
Is more of a marketing ad than an actual course
By Michael M•
Sep 27, 2019
The course seem to be balanced between those who are in machine learning already and want to use the AWS tools, and those who want to use machine learning tools but not the go deep into data science. I enjoyed the course, but it will be more helpful if you could separate the courses and give those already into machine learning, more hands on to the AWS tools and remove the repetitiveness in the concept we already know. Coming from ML Course (Stanford) by Andrew Ng. Week 4 and 5 had a lot of useful concepts that we can use. Over-rally it was worth every pen.
By Deleted A•
May 16, 2020
Is there a way to cancel?
By Mark L I•
Jul 12, 2020
This is basically a course to show off Amazon's Machine Learning tools from Amazon Web Services. This would be more useful to businesses than the average person, which is the reason for the one-star rating.
By Valerio P•
Apr 22, 2020
Very boring material, difficult to understand sometimes. Tests were not well-tailored to the actual content of the lesson.
By Tejan S•
Jul 14, 2020
An advertisement for Amazon's services masquerading as a course. It's criminal that people have to pay for this.
By Adipta B•
Sep 7, 2020
It was all about promoting Amazon's ML products
By Lucifer258s a•
Apr 28, 2020
Only advertisements for AWS.Total waste of money
By Deleted A•
Sep 21, 2019
Dan Mbaga, Kirsten Dupart and Denis Batalov were quite instrumental and to the point. I appreciate these sessions but would want Coursera to allow free users to submit the quiz at the end of these courses (as of now, it shows a button to upgrade).
By harshit s•
Oct 3, 2019
A very good guide for understanding the full Amazon web services flow but lack of proper implementation
By Edmund k•
Jun 13, 2020
Who is this course for: People with basic ML knowledge and decently good at using APIs with Python.
What can you do after this course: Be conversant in chaining AWS services to put ML theory knowledge into practical applications. Brainstorm and deploy an AI-powered feature/product for your business/project.
Comments: Good overview of AWS products. ML pipeline and architecture shared is useful as a reference. This course should be much cheaper as it is a curated list of existing AWS training videos with no additional benefits like labs or coupons for hands-on learning.
By Wendy K•
Jul 16, 2020
This is 90% advertisement for AWS SageMaker
By Sachin S•
May 23, 2020
Mainly focused on ML Pipeline and Amazon Web Services, and How to use them in the real-world scenarios based application development. AmazonSagemaker by AWS is an AWeSome Machine Learning tool.