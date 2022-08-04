Learner Reviews & Feedback for Becoming a Cybersecurity Consultant by EIT Digital
About the Course
The course targets individuals planning to develop a career in cybersecurity, middle managers and executives. The course covers the following main learning objectives: Threats - Technology - Economics and it is structured in 2 parts: an online part and a face-to-face/live webinar part.
The present online course is designed to cover theoretical concepts a Cybersecurity Consultant (medium level) should know. It is structured in 4 modules and is aimed at being finished in about 3-4 weeks-time.
The course contains a set of quizzes with a pass mark of 60%. Learners interested to get the certificate should pass all the quizzes and get a total score of 70% or above.
The learners finalizing the online module could develop further their knowledge and skills by attending a face-to-face / live webinar during which the theoretical concepts will be further developed via case studies and hands on exercises. More information on the webinar could be found at https://professionalschool.eitdigital.eu/cybersecurity-consultant.
By finalizing this course and attending the face-to-face /live webinar complementary module you will acquire the knowledge and develop the skills needed in view of applying for the Cybersecurity Consultant Skills Certification Scheme (C3 by CONCORDIA) ran in conjunction to this course. More information could be found at https://www.concordia-h2020.eu/becoming-a-cybersecurity-consultant/.
Except otherwise noted, the reuse of these presentations/videos is authorized under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/). This means that reuse is allowed provided appropriate credit is given and any changes are indicated. For any use or reproduction of material that is not owned by the CONCORDIA partner providing the respective course, permission must be sought directly from the copyright holders.
The course Becoming Cybersecurity Consultant was developed as part of the CONCORDIA project, and it is a joint effort of the following partners: University of Milan, University of Lorraine, University of Zurich, University of Insubria, Industrial Systems Institute Athens, Bitdefender, TUV IT Austria, EIT Digital.
The CONCORDIA project is funded from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation program under Grant Agreement No 830927....