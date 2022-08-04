Learner Reviews & Feedback for Beer Quality: Color & Clarity by University of California, Davis
About the Course
Welcome to Beer Quality: Color and Clarity led by distinguished professor Charles Bamforth, Ph.D. In this course, you will learn about beer color and how it impacts a consumer's perception of beer. Also discussed are the scientific factors affecting beer color and clarity. The methods of measuring and altering beer color are presented, as are ways to troubleshoot problems with beer color....