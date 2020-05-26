In this course, students will understand characteristics of language through big data. Students will learn how to collect and analyze big data, and find linguistic features from the data. A number of approaches to the linguistic analysis of written and spoken texts will be discussed.
No background is required.
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
Introduction to Big Data and Language
Spoken and Written Data
Corpus and Register
Parts of Speech
Doesn't really tell you what sort of research questions you can answer to be honest. But it was fun and i quite liked the instructor's pedagogy.
I had never learned about big data but when I started this course Dr. Seonmin Park teach it well done. And I've learned many things about Big data.
Well built course. The lectures and videos are interesting! Thank you!
If you are looking for Big data and language courses then definitely you are at right place and course.
