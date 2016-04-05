About this Course

51,300 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(17,560 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Big History, Critical Thinking, & Transdisciplinarity

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min), 13 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

The Universe, Stars, and Planets

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 82 min), 22 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

The Evolutionary Epic

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 72 min), 21 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Human History

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 61 min), 15 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BIG HISTORY: CONNECTING KNOWLEDGE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder