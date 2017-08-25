This course will give you an overview of client-side web UI frameworks, in particular Bootstrap 4. You will learn about grids and responsive design, Bootstrap CSS and JavaScript components. You will learn about CSS preprocessors, Less and Sass. You will also learn the basics of Node.js and NPM and task runners like Grunt and Gulp.
- Bootstrap (Front-End Framework)
- Node.Js
- Jquery
- SASS (Stylesheet Language)
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Front-end Web UI Frameworks Overview: Bootstrap
This module gives you a quick introduction to full-stack web development and the outline of the course. Then you will learn the basics of Bootstrap, setting up a web project using Bootstrap. You will learn about responsive design and the Bootstrap grid system. At the end of this module, you need to complete your first assignment.
Bootstrap CSS Components
This module concentrates on Bootstrap's components that are designed using pure CSS classes. You will learn about Navigation and Navigation bar. Then, you will learn about buttons, forms, tables, cards, images and media, tags, alerts and progress bars. At the end of this module you need to complete your second assignment.
Bootstrap Javascript Components
This module concentrates on Bootstrap's JavaScript based components. You will learn about tabs, pills and tabbed navigation, collapse, accordion, scrollspy, affix, tooltips, popovers, modals and the carousel. At the end of this module you need to complete the third assignment.
Web Tools
This module rounds out our discussions on Bootstrap JavaScript components. Then we discuss CSS preprocessors, Less and Sass. Finally, we discuss building and deployment of our Web projects through task automation using NPM scripts, and task runners like Grunt and Gulp. The final assignment of this course needs to be completed at the end of this module.
- 5 stars81.49%
- 4 stars15.44%
- 3 stars1.64%
- 2 stars0.50%
- 1 star0.90%
Everything covered by the course is super practical and useful to build personal projects. The videos about Grunt and Gulp part are quite long, and I seldom get to really understand what is happening.
This is a great course that really explores the intricacies of bootstrap, Javascript and jquery. It is a great course to start your web development journey. It teaches responsive web design too.
Very well paced and structured course. Thanks to the Professor, who has connected different parts of bootstrap to the single project, which makes learning very structured and easy to recall later.
Good starting point. All exercises were well explained and helped to build a website step by step. Some material needs to be updated, mainly those topics related to node modules, grunt and gulp.
