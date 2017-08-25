About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Bootstrap (Front-End Framework)
  • Node.Js
  • Jquery
  • SASS (Stylesheet Language)
Intermediate Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Offered by

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Front-end Web UI Frameworks Overview: Bootstrap

9 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 194 min), 22 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Bootstrap CSS Components

8 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 146 min), 21 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Bootstrap Javascript Components

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 77 min), 15 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Web Tools

9 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 220 min), 22 readings, 2 quizzes

