AA
Dec 19, 2019
Excellent course for anyone who is familiar with html, css, but cannot organise the subject in their mind. This course excellently teaches you the what is what, and how to do things in the correct way
DG
Oct 10, 2018
By Lee H•
Aug 2, 2017
The lecturer is very clear on every step of the learning process, is super responsive on the discussion forums, and everything he does, he explains well before doing it. Highly recommend this course.
By Lucas L•
Mar 1, 2018
I believe it is misleading to say that this course teaches Bootstrap 4. It uses a weird release of Bootstrap 4 Alpha, which is not quite Bootstrap 4 and not quite Bootstrap 3. Overall I got the impression it would be a waste of time to learn such an obscure version and feel it would be better to focus on learning actual Bootstrap 4. You can't really use Bootstrap 4 in this course since your peer graders will be using the outdated version.
With that said I'm sure there is a lot you could take away from this course so it's not terrible. The instructor was very smart and seemed to be pretty good.
By Christopher B•
May 4, 2019
Instructor is very clear about everything.
The only thing lacking was more detailed homework instructions.
When you peer grade your peers, you see the actual grading rubric which is a lot more specific than the actual homework directions.
Luckily, you are allowed to submit the assignments as many times as you would like.
By Rob K•
Apr 17, 2018
There were some good aspects of this course, but the entire premise is that it is built on Alpha software. The software has been released, but the course continues to use the Alpha version of the software. Several examples don't work with the released version.
By M M•
Apr 25, 2019
Very good course! I learned everything I wanted to learn and more, and the professor was very clear and pleasant to listen to. The assignments were not difficult, but still served as a good test of knowledge, and also encouraged you to rely on official Bootstrap documentation. You can move through this course very quickly if you already have a decent amount of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript experience. I watched most videos on 2.5x or sometimes even 4x the speed. If you don't have a lot of jQuery experience, don't worry.
Also the microphone in the video picks up all of the typing sounds, and it's irritating to listen to when you're trying to learn. >.< I would highly recommend that the professor record the audio again. Sorry if this is petty, but it was quite distracting to me. That is just a suggestion for improvement, though; I really did enjoy the course otherwise.
The course uses older versions of plugins like Grunt, for example. So you need to install the exact versions that the professor installs, and you'll still need to do some independent learning later when using these plugins in real life. WIndows users might hit a few roadblocks and need to create environment variables in order to get certain things to work. Also, you might end up spending extra money on this course because you have to wait a long time for peer grading.
By Syed M M H•
Oct 3, 2019
Used unstable version of Bootstrap. Bootstrap 4 is released but no up-gradation of course contents. Poor approach. Code quality is not good.
By Areeb A•
Dec 20, 2019
By Alexandre S•
Apr 5, 2020
This is course is amazing given ou already know some html, css and javascript. People say Bootstrap is easy but after this course I realized many wrong things I have been doing. Recommend it for sure!
By Miguel•
Feb 1, 2019
Hi all!.
I´m new in Coursera and this was my first cours.
I give 5 stars because the teacher was able to explain in few words very important concepts, without one single mistake and offering us a lot of very well organized links to a lot of information about each topic. I like to learn on my own speed and I could do the course and assignments in a week. The best invested time in learning.
The final project is a good way to valuate what we have learned. So if someone is interested only in learning these contents is a great idea. In my case is a bit diferent because although this course teaches a lot, it is not enough to develop the projects I have in mind, so I will spare the effort for another moment at the end of the Multiplatform Mobile App Development Course.
Congratulations to the people who organized this course.
Kind regards,
Miguel.
By Hemanth P•
Jun 29, 2020
By Aditya P•
Jan 22, 2020
course is outdated
By Mohammad D K•
May 22, 2020
I totally loved the course. The instructor is amazing and his experience can certainly be seen in the way he teaches. The best part about this course is that it takes you from no bootstrap knowledge to such a position where one is confident enough to start building his/her own project. At least that was the case for me. I was desperately looking for a good course which can sharpen my knowledge and thankfully because of this course I am now well equipped with the knowledge of front end web development.
By Avnish•
Jul 12, 2018
One of the best courses I have ever taken. Everything is explained in the best way possible. The Instructor is also good. Must give this course a try. It enhanced my knowledge of the subject matter.
By Aditya P L•
Sep 26, 2018
This course has been really helpful to me for understanding the concepts such as less and scss, bootstrap4 classes, javascript, jquery. I will keep on practicing with all the concepts taught in this course.
By K173618 R S•
Jul 31, 2020
Sir is the one who knows the appropriate teaching method. I felt ease to learn everything taught in this course. All the concepts are taught very well. I am thankful to sir to teach much brilliantly.
By Beck•
Nov 7, 2018
The instructor knows his subject well. He uses real world examples that allow you to achieve something tangible. On a personal note I loved listening to his instruction. He is an enjoyable teacher.
By Fabian M•
Oct 9, 2017
Super boring. this course could be deleted
By Shikhar S•
Jun 30, 2020
Instructor is like a screen reader
By veza i•
Aug 29, 2017
not in depth enough;
By Akash N•
Jan 15, 2020
This course has helped me to enhance my skills.This platform provides an opportunity to learn new things everyday and to grow as well.I am very thankful to the mentors,content creators.Again,thanks a lot.
By Aravind V•
Apr 23, 2019
Excellent Course. Covers every bit of UI development using bootstrap. Gets you started as well as feel confident.
By Greg K•
Dec 4, 2018
Great course. Very helpful and well-paced.
By sbabureddy•
Apr 29, 2019
Good Course to learn Bootstrap-4.
By Hamza K•
Dec 18, 2018
good course
By Andrey B•
Feb 18, 2021
Very good and actual course for someone who wants to start using Bootstrap 4. Maybe a little shallow sometimes but all important things are covered. Also the course helps to start working with GIT, NPN and task runners (Grant/Gulp) which are very important for modern web development. Unfortunately I had issues with installation of some node modules especially with gulp modules. And some node modules from course are deprecated now or have many vulnerabilities. Anyway the course provides basics of these instruments and that will be useful in the future.