Front-End Web UI Frameworks and Tools: Bootstrap 4 by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

About the Course

This course will give you an overview of client-side web UI frameworks, in particular Bootstrap 4. You will learn about grids and responsive design, Bootstrap CSS and JavaScript components. You will learn about CSS preprocessors, Less and Sass. You will also learn the basics of Node.js and NPM and task runners like Grunt and Gulp. At the end of this course, you will be able to a)Set up, design and style a web page using Bootstrap 4 and its components, b) Create a responsive web page design, and c) Make use of web tools to setup and manage web sites. This course also includes an honors track that enables you to work on your own project developing a website using Bootstrap 4. Students enrolling in this course should have prior good working knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript....

AA

Dec 19, 2019

Excellent course for anyone who is familiar with html, css, but cannot organise the subject in their mind. This course excellently teaches you the what is what, and how to do things in the correct way

DG

Oct 10, 2018

By Lee H

Aug 2, 2017

The lecturer is very clear on every step of the learning process, is super responsive on the discussion forums, and everything he does, he explains well before doing it. Highly recommend this course.

By Lucas L

Mar 1, 2018

I believe it is misleading to say that this course teaches Bootstrap 4. It uses a weird release of Bootstrap 4 Alpha, which is not quite Bootstrap 4 and not quite Bootstrap 3. Overall I got the impression it would be a waste of time to learn such an obscure version and feel it would be better to focus on learning actual Bootstrap 4. You can't really use Bootstrap 4 in this course since your peer graders will be using the outdated version.

With that said I'm sure there is a lot you could take away from this course so it's not terrible. The instructor was very smart and seemed to be pretty good.

By Christopher B

May 4, 2019

Instructor is very clear about everything.

The only thing lacking was more detailed homework instructions.

When you peer grade your peers, you see the actual grading rubric which is a lot more specific than the actual homework directions.

Luckily, you are allowed to submit the assignments as many times as you would like.

By Rob K

Apr 17, 2018

There were some good aspects of this course, but the entire premise is that it is built on Alpha software. The software has been released, but the course continues to use the Alpha version of the software. Several examples don't work with the released version.

By M M

Apr 25, 2019

Very good course! I learned everything I wanted to learn and more, and the professor was very clear and pleasant to listen to. The assignments were not difficult, but still served as a good test of knowledge, and also encouraged you to rely on official Bootstrap documentation. You can move through this course very quickly if you already have a decent amount of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript experience. I watched most videos on 2.5x or sometimes even 4x the speed. If you don't have a lot of jQuery experience, don't worry.

Also the microphone in the video picks up all of the typing sounds, and it's irritating to listen to when you're trying to learn. >.< I would highly recommend that the professor record the audio again. Sorry if this is petty, but it was quite distracting to me. That is just a suggestion for improvement, though; I really did enjoy the course otherwise.

The course uses older versions of plugins like Grunt, for example. So you need to install the exact versions that the professor installs, and you'll still need to do some independent learning later when using these plugins in real life. WIndows users might hit a few roadblocks and need to create environment variables in order to get certain things to work. Also, you might end up spending extra money on this course because you have to wait a long time for peer grading.

By Syed M M H

Oct 3, 2019

Used unstable version of Bootstrap. Bootstrap 4 is released but no up-gradation of course contents. Poor approach. Code quality is not good.

By Areeb A

Dec 20, 2019

Excellent course for anyone who is familiar with html, css, but cannot organise the subject in their mind. This course excellently teaches you the what is what, and how to do things in the correct way

By Alexandre S

Apr 5, 2020

This is course is amazing given ou already know some html, css and javascript. People say Bootstrap is easy but after this course I realized many wrong things I have been doing. Recommend it for sure!

By Miguel

Feb 1, 2019

Hi all!.

I´m new in Coursera and this was my first cours.

I give 5 stars because the teacher was able to explain in few words very important concepts, without one single mistake and offering us a lot of very well organized links to a lot of information about each topic. I like to learn on my own speed and I could do the course and assignments in a week. The best invested time in learning.

The final project is a good way to valuate what we have learned. So if someone is interested only in learning these contents is a great idea. In my case is a bit diferent because although this course teaches a lot, it is not enough to develop the projects I have in mind, so I will spare the effort for another moment at the end of the Multiplatform Mobile App Development Course.

Congratulations to the people who organized this course.

Kind regards,

Miguel.

By Hemanth P

Jun 29, 2020

By Aditya P

Jan 22, 2020

course is outdated

By Mohammad D K

May 22, 2020

I totally loved the course. The instructor is amazing and his experience can certainly be seen in the way he teaches. The best part about this course is that it takes you from no bootstrap knowledge to such a position where one is confident enough to start building his/her own project. At least that was the case for me. I was desperately looking for a good course which can sharpen my knowledge and thankfully because of this course I am now well equipped with the knowledge of front end web development.

By Avnish

Jul 12, 2018

One of the best courses I have ever taken. Everything is explained in the best way possible. The Instructor is also good. Must give this course a try. It enhanced my knowledge of the subject matter.

By Aditya P L

Sep 26, 2018

This course has been really helpful to me for understanding the concepts such as less and scss, bootstrap4 classes, javascript, jquery. I will keep on practicing with all the concepts taught in this course.

By K173618 R S

Jul 31, 2020

Sir is the one who knows the appropriate teaching method. I felt ease to learn everything taught in this course. All the concepts are taught very well. I am thankful to sir to teach much brilliantly.

By Beck

Nov 7, 2018

The instructor knows his subject well. He uses real world examples that allow you to achieve something tangible. On a personal note I loved listening to his instruction. He is an enjoyable teacher.

By Fabian M

Oct 9, 2017

Super boring. this course could be deleted

By Shikhar S

Jun 30, 2020

Instructor is like a screen reader

By veza i

Aug 29, 2017

not in depth enough;

By Akash N

Jan 15, 2020

This course has helped me to enhance my skills.This platform provides an opportunity to learn new things everyday and to grow as well.I am very thankful to the mentors,content creators.Again,thanks a lot.

By Aravind V

Apr 23, 2019

Excellent Course. Covers every bit of UI development using bootstrap. Gets you started as well as feel confident.

By Greg K

Dec 4, 2018

Great course. Very helpful and well-paced.

By sbabureddy

Apr 29, 2019

Good Course to learn Bootstrap-4.

By Hamza K

Dec 18, 2018

good course

By Andrey B

Feb 18, 2021

Very good and actual course for someone who wants to start using Bootstrap 4. Maybe a little shallow sometimes but all important things are covered. Also the course helps to start working with GIT, NPN and task runners (Grant/Gulp) which are very important for modern web development. Unfortunately I had issues with installation of some node modules especially with gulp modules. And some node modules from course are deprecated now or have many vulnerabilities. Anyway the course provides basics of these instruments and that will be useful in the future.

