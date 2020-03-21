A learner will be able to write an application that leverages multiple Watson AI services (Discovery, Speech to Text, Assistant, and Text to Speech). By the end of the course, they’ll learn best practices of combining Watson services, and how they can build interactive information retrieval systems with Discovery + Assistant.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Artifical Intelligence
- Machine Learning
- Python Programming
- Watson AI
- Chatbot
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Introduction
In this module, we'll discuss the course prerequisites, scope, and the technologies that we'll be using. We'll also get you set up for using key Watson services on the IBM Cloud.
Module 2: Watson Discovery
In this module, you'll learn about Watson Discovery, a great tool to extract insight from large volumes of unstructured data. You'll also learn about how integration between Watson Assistant and Discovery works in principle.
Module 3: Building the Chatbot
In this module, we'll start to create a student advisor chatbot by leveraging Watson Assistant. We'll then use IBM Cloud Functions to integrate it with Watson Discovery.
Module 4: Giving it a Voice
In this module, you'll learn about the various options available to enable interaction with your chatbot via audio rather than textual means. In the labs, you'll work on integrating Watson Assistant with Watson Speech APIs.
Excellent Course for beginners which gives an experience into creating a smart ChaoBot
I learned so much, this was really fun and I look forward to continuing my education in this area.
The final Assignment really challenged my understanding. It was fun doing the assignment. Learned a lot from it.
This course has continued issues with performance and poorly accurate documentation.
