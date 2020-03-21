About this Course

13,675 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Artifical Intelligence
  • Machine Learning
  • Python Programming
  • Watson AI
  • Chatbot
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up85%(1,260 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2: Watson Discovery

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Building the Chatbot

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Giving it a Voice

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING AI APPLICATIONS WITH WATSON APIS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder