RY
Jan 3, 2021
Very useful and practical course in applying AI functionality (e.g., Text2Speech, Speech2Text, Data Analysis and Metadata) with minimal programing (by leveraging APIs).
SK
Jan 31, 2022
Good content\n\nMore things to learn\n\nOne area to improve is the Creation of Discovery Service Sometimes face problems to creating it and using it
By Diana M•
Oct 10, 2019
The final assignment was much harder than everything we've been taught in the class and it was hard to get help, probably because many students had problems with it. I went through Lab 4 and Week 6 assignment many times and tried all suggestions in this forum and still cannot get Watson Assistant connect to the second collection. $webhook_result_2 returns null, error message says Dialog node error Webhook call was not successful. Response code is [400]. (and there are 2 more errors in the log).
Course Recommendation worked just fine even if I completely mess up the serverless.yml file. I tried all sorts of things and nothing works.
Something is stuck here - I could delete serverless.yml and CourseAdvisor.js and the Course Recommendation would still work, but there is no way I can connect the second collection.
I checked Webhook authorization many times, deleting and re-entering, it did not help. Something was stuck somewhere in the process. Only after deleting both the Help Center collection and IBM Cloud Function and rebuilding them it finally worked. It would be good if there are a way to refresh the connection to Discovery after the second collection was added instead of deleting and rebuilding. This may be a problem with IBM Watson services integration that needs to be addressed.
By RAFAEL B L•
Nov 20, 2019
In spite of the subject of the course is awesome, the course per se is not really good. It has failures in the LABs and the Capstone project hints that delayed my completion. I was charged for the course and I don't really think it is fair since my delay was caused by the lack of correct instructions and because the instructors were not really helpful. I would not recommend this course to a friend.
By Yong S•
Nov 14, 2019
the materials are great, except that I've never run into more problems with the labs than this course! I think the lab instructions need some updates. I had to resort to forums to get through my labs, which should not be the case in the first place!
By Neo L H A•
Jun 11, 2020
A great tool to learn how to integrate Watson Discovery and Assistant. Complex coding involved (codes are given), with basic programming knowledge, you can understand what it means and edit it and use it in future, without having to write the code out yourself, or search online elsewhere. That is why they gave it to us to copy and paste (else people who have no coding experience will never get to use it).
For students, those facing issues with the final project, getting the below response (very common, the forum is flooded with this) when calling help centre:
Runtime error - Webhook call was not successful. Response code is [400]
Please try the following steps:
Go to functions, then actions, then disable (ie uncheck) the "Enable as Web Action" under Endpoint. For the first few times, you may get another error, runtime error or server not responding or something like that. Do not panic, just enable it again, try your bot to make sure it works (try with the Coursera Courses, eg "I want to learn Python"), then disable it again. Mine worked on the second try. Try looking through the course forum if you encounter other issues.
For the Coursera team, perhaps consider putting this into the instructions. I'm grateful for what I learnt, except this small issue at the final assignment which threw many people off guard. Thanks for the course once again!
By Mahmoud Z•
Nov 3, 2019
This Course is not strong as the first 4 courses in the IBM Applied Specialization, and the labs are weak, as I'm following the steps, but in many cases I cannot understand why I'm doing these steps, especially when telling you to copy and paste python code without explaining what this code can do.
By mohamed a•
Nov 24, 2019
the LABs is not good in this course , its not updated with the latest watson widgets , also some steps is not described at all , also the labs explain language was is not clear for me
By Jay P•
Sep 6, 2019
worst course in the series
By Rick G•
Oct 12, 2019
Terrible class. You don't do any programming and everything's presented for you. You just copy-pasta your IBM credentials and that's it. The instructions for the final were hastily put together and unclear. It's in stark contrast to the other classes in the certification and highly disappointing. Stick to something that's not IBM-sponsored. The university courses offer more to them.
By David B•
Sep 5, 2019
Great for learning how to cut and paste. If the code actually worked it would be even better ...
And don't forget week 4 where you can try to answer a quiz from a different course in order to progress ... such fun !
By Jacques D•
Oct 29, 2019
Not so straightforward with lots of incorrect information leading to confusion.
By Mike O•
Oct 20, 2019
Content was ok but the labs constantly needed help from the lab assistants as many instructions were not current with the way IBM Watson was set up. Errors were constantly happening despite following the instructions to the letter and this resulted in an extra month of being charged for the course.
Those involved with setting up the course need to continually checking that their instructions are working with the labs.
By andrew g•
Dec 17, 2019
Lots of cut and pasting, obscuring understanding - why not use Notebooks and incorporate questions and adjustments to confirm understanding? I couldn't get facebook chatbot integration to work - the developer dialogue was not as shown for me. Had to refer to forum for 'bug' fixes. In occasion, quiz didn't seem to be covered in material. There should have been more on alternate Google etc. methods.
By Deleted A•
Sep 13, 2019
Very disappointed by this course
By Gaurav M•
Oct 7, 2019
Good but this course had updated on the go .. as people provided several steps.. better to open a course when everything is in place.. though I learned a lot and was great experience in the end.
By Alex A•
Jun 11, 2020
this course it's quite old screenshots
hard to follow a Lab 4
By Ilia G•
Oct 23, 2019
Seems like some of the labs are outdated since the commands usually dont work and also instructions are unclear. The weakest course in the specialization so far!
By Simon W•
Nov 13, 2019
The overall course is very good to get an overview about the sophisticated applications you can use, but the instructions in the Labs are sometimes inprecise, which decreases the quality of the course.
By Inácio K S•
Sep 25, 2019
The course was great but it had some lack of updates to make it more practical!
By Paul I•
Nov 19, 2019
The information contained in the course is great and professionally delivered. However, the labs are a nightmare. Looks like they are a beta version rushed into production. Vague instructions, missing information between steps. Moreover, the current versions of the services on IBM cloud differ from what is presented in the lab guides. Never struggled so much with any lab on Coursera so far. Spent more time troubleshooting, googling and digging through discussion forums than actually doing lab work.
By Karim A•
Sep 9, 2019
Some really useful stuff but when it came to the technical bits there was little to no explanation - just a set of instructions ... "FOLLOW THIS"... "TYPE THIS" but no learning involved, just regurgitation.
I've done the previous 4 courses, all of which were good but this one is awful
By Wallace F d S•
Mar 27, 2020
I honestly expected more from this course. Overall, the topics are interesting.
However, they are poorly presented. There's a lot of confusing information throughout the modules and some of them are very obscure. From lab 4 onward, things got a clunky aspect: missing information, images that didn't correspond to the text explanation and outdated guidelines are some of the main issues.
I got stuck many times. Then I tried to check the forum in order to understand what I should do but a lot of issues were solved with workarounds.
The final project is also disappointing. In summary, it's a trial and error experience.
Sometimes the explanations were also too vague. It seemed the author removed information on purpose. I think the explanations should cover the essential and that didn't happen.
One final comment: we spent a huge amount of time implementing a chatbot on Facebook Messenger and Slack. But these important accomplishments were not even fully deployed. So much effort for nothing. I expected to make my chatbot a public app on Messenger, but that didn't happen either.
These are my impressions. In the end, I feel like I just follow a bunch of steps without fully understand them in order to finish the course. I don't think I developed any skill with this course in particular.
By Bernie M•
Jun 12, 2020
I wonder if these courses are just designed to take your money and give you some hope. To be honest, many jobs ask for experience +5 +10, etc. I would like to know what course can really help me generate good income
By Ankit G•
Jul 30, 2020
Worst course, just waste of time. You will not get anything out of this course.
By Smriti R•
Jul 31, 2020
The instructions for the labs are outdated.
By Corey J•
Feb 17, 2020
This course was outstanding in the skills that it gave me! Not only did I learn how to incorporate the services I needed to make a chatbot extremely useful from a commercial standpoint, but it also taught me to use the tools that are needed to build it! I give Coursera 2 thumbs up for its support and Value!