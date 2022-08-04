Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Applications with Eventarc on Google Cloud by Google Cloud
About the Course
This course teaches you how to build and secure event-driven applications by using Eventarc. Using lectures and hands-on labs, you create Eventarc triggers to route events from Google Cloud services to event receivers that act on the events. You learn about the standard CloudEvents format that is used by Eventarc, and you build and deploy an event receiver service to consume events....