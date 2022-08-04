About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

P​revious courses in this specialization. Familiarity with Python, Inkling or a related language is helpful for this course.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You’ll build an industrial strength AI brain using complex features and simulations to solve real-world problems.

Skills you will gain

  • Microsoft Bonsai
  • Simulated Environments
  • Reinforcement Learning
  • Visual Authoring
  • Industrial Brain Training
Instructors

Offered by

University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Build Your First Brain

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 54 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Industrial Strength Brains!

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
9 hours to complete

Machine Teaching experimentation

9 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 119 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Simulations: Creating the Classroom for your brain

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 101 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

