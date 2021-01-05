JA
Apr 13, 2022
Excellent course to understand how to use these essential elements of AWS to make small apps. I learned a lot about microservices architecture and good practices using AWS resources.
HG
May 28, 2021
It is great training. I experienced a lot of AWS services and how they work together to deliver services. Expecting more alike courses from AWS and other providers.
By José I•
Jan 5, 2021
Labs are no so good. Too much speaking but no great labs.
By Muhammad A•
Mar 28, 2021
Very cool technologies and worth learning; however, you can find 10x more concise explanation on YouTube.
By Vincent K•
Mar 17, 2021
Rather comprehensive in terms of services covered. Not enough coding examples. Too chatty and not concrete enough.
By cipriano m•
Apr 15, 2021
it's tricky a little but I manage to finish it without any knowledge about AWS and Python.
By James M•
May 17, 2021
Please make clear AWS is required for this course. I am giving after the first lesson!
Also, there is no "Unenroll" option for this course as there are for others.
By Ashish S•
Feb 24, 2021
Awesome and well organized course. Loved the labs! Would like to attend next level courses from AWS.
By Pablo R•
Dec 20, 2020
Jonathan was maybe the only thing I kinda dislike in this course, his tone and speed weren't on point for me, besides that, this course I think is great as an introduction to AWS and to experienced engineers could be good for refreshing a couple of concepts.
By Sree K•
Dec 27, 2020
The course revolved around building applications using an API. Very hands on and insightful!
By Ramez R•
Mar 10, 2021
Thank you so much and looking forward to have more courses like this here, please!
By Robert B D•
Mar 12, 2021
Covers a lot of ground. Worth the effort.
By Hoang N•
May 1, 2021
I would like to have a project guide including in this course. Capstone project is good idea.
By Joseph S•
Jun 5, 2021
I LIKE this course! This is not for beginners in programming and AWS, you need to be familiar with AWS services and have some work experience in order to understand this course. There are a lot of AWS lingo, advance concepts and best practices that are being discussed. Students will learn a lot but needs a lot of effort because some of the topics are just mentioned in passing but there are a lot of information that needs further reading. It is worthy of being listed in one of your linkedin/resume credentials.
By Martin A•
May 8, 2021
Excellent course, content, and instructors. They make studying a pleasant experience!. Very good content, not very deep into technical Python perspective but gives a very good idea of the general environment to construct serverless apps.
By Naga R•
Mar 21, 2021
best course ever and they covered every detail in this
By Sourabh•
Apr 9, 2021
excellent course i was enjoyed very much
By Mihir K S•
Oct 1, 2020
very Nice Course
By Thanasan M•
Apr 6, 2021
Good job
By Trent C•
Apr 23, 2021
The course is well taught and informative, but I don't have a major interest in the subject like I thought I would.
By Hamed N•
Sep 20, 2021
I don't like it when they refer to course notes and readings to learn about important content.
I'm paying for the course and taking time so the teacher teach me stuff by explaining it in a clear and effective way. If I wanted to read manuals, AWS has a free manual library.
By Harry G•
May 29, 2021
It is great training. I experienced a lot of AWS services and how they work together to deliver services. Expecting more alike courses from AWS and other providers.
By Marina L•
May 21, 2021
Good course, I appreciate labs especially. Presenters were spelling very well, pleased with their presentation and CC text subtitles, transcription
By Ramazan T•
May 10, 2021
It was a really descriptive and beautifully prepared course. I would like to thank all the instructors separately.
By Illia P•
Jul 11, 2021
Too much services about. Too many instructors and it's tiresome to switch between different styles of their lecturing
By Sarvesh B•
Jun 12, 2021
Labs can be more better and working easily
By Vuk L•
Dec 7, 2021
Lab exercises are too much of a 'follow instructions, don't think to much, run the script which will do everything for you". Jonathan Dion is probably the worst lecturer I have ever listened to. Explaining everything with overemphasized gesticulation, not being authentic at all.