Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Modern Python Applications on AWS by Amazon Web Services

4.5
stars
654 ratings
131 reviews

About the Course

In modern cloud native application development, it’s oftentimes the goal to build out serverless architectures that are scalable, are highly available, and are fully managed. This means less operational overhead for you and your business, and more focusing on the applications and business specific projects that differentiate you in your marketplace. In this course, we will be covering how to build a modern, greenfield serverless backend on AWS. Building brand new applications on AWS is a different task than lifting and shifting existing applications into AWS. When you have an existing application that you need to move to AWS, you might first look to using Amazon EC2 as your virtual machines, or maybe you might look into using docker containers and container hosting services like Amazon Elastic Container Service or Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service. Those are all great application hosting options, but in most cases, they still require you to have some kind of pulse on the underlying infrastructure hosting your application. ` Building Modern Python Applications on AWS will explore how to build an API driven application using Amazon API Gateway for serverless API hosting, AWS Lambda for serverless computing, and Amazon Cognito for serverless authentication. We will follow an API driven development process and first mock up what the API will look like. We will cover all the ins and outs of the service Amazon API Gateway, and as you’ll learn- it does a lot more than just hosting an API. Then we will add authentication to the API using Amazon Cognito. You’ll learn about how the authorization flow works with Cognito, and how to build it into your APIs. From there, we will add a Lambda backend that will be triggered by API Gateway. The lambda functions will be using the AWS SDKs to perform various data processing tasks. You’ll learn about the different configurations that exist for Lambda, and we will show you how to create and manage lambda functions. Some of the features of our API will require multiple lambda functions to execute in a specific order, like a workflow, and we will use AWS Step Functions to create a serverless workflow. Finally, we will talk about how to optimize your APIs at every layer using AWS features. Note: There are four versions of this class, "Building Modern Node.js Applications on AWS" for Node.js developers, Building Modern Java Applications on AWS" for Java developers, "Building Modern .NET Applications on AWS" for .NET developers, and this course, "Building Modern Python Applications on AWS" for Python developers. The courses do for a large part, overlap and in general, we recommend that you take the course that focuses on the SDK you plan to use to develop your AWS Cloud based applications. We expect that you have basic knowledge of AWS already. Some examples of concepts you should be familiar with are: you should know the basics of the AWS Global infrastructure, like what regions and availability zones are. You also should know the at a high-level AWS Identity and Access Management, or IAM, and how it is used to control access to AWS resources. You should also understand what an Amazon EC2 instance is, what Amazon S3 is, what a VPC is, as well as other basic AWS terminology....

Top reviews

JA

Apr 13, 2022

Excellent course to understand how to use these essential elements of AWS to make small apps. I learned a lot about microservices architecture and good practices using AWS resources.

HG

May 28, 2021

It is great training. I experienced a lot of AWS services and how they work together to deliver services. Expecting more alike courses from AWS and other providers.

1 - 25 of 131 Reviews for Building Modern Python Applications on AWS

By José I

Jan 5, 2021

Labs are no so good. Too much speaking but no great labs.

By Muhammad A

Mar 28, 2021

Very cool technologies and worth learning; however, you can find 10x more concise explanation on YouTube.

By Vincent K

Mar 17, 2021

Rather comprehensive in terms of services covered. Not enough coding examples. Too chatty and not concrete enough.

By cipriano m

Apr 15, 2021

it's tricky a little but I manage to finish it without any knowledge about AWS and Python.

By James M

May 17, 2021

Please make clear AWS is required for this course. I am giving after the first lesson!

Also, there is no "Unenroll" option for this course as there are for others.

By Ashish S

Feb 24, 2021

Awesome and well organized course. Loved the labs! Would like to attend next level courses from AWS.

By Pablo R

Dec 20, 2020

Jonathan was maybe the only thing I kinda dislike in this course, his tone and speed weren't on point for me, besides that, this course I think is great as an introduction to AWS and to experienced engineers could be good for refreshing a couple of concepts.

By Sree K

Dec 27, 2020

The course revolved around building applications using an API. Very hands on and insightful!

By Ramez R

Mar 10, 2021

Thank you so much and looking forward to have more courses like this here, please!

By Robert B D

Mar 12, 2021

Covers a lot of ground. Worth the effort.

By Hoang N

May 1, 2021

I would like to have a project guide including in this course. Capstone project is good idea.

By Joseph S

Jun 5, 2021

I LIKE this course! This is not for beginners in programming and AWS, you need to be familiar with AWS services and have some work experience in order to understand this course. There are a lot of AWS lingo, advance concepts and best practices that are being discussed. Students will learn a lot but needs a lot of effort because some of the topics are just mentioned in passing but there are a lot of information that needs further reading. It is worthy of being listed in one of your linkedin/resume credentials.

By Martin A

May 8, 2021

Excellent course, content, and instructors. They make studying a pleasant experience!. Very good content, not very deep into technical Python perspective but gives a very good idea of the general environment to construct serverless apps.

By Naga R

Mar 21, 2021

best course ever and they covered every detail in this

By Sourabh

Apr 9, 2021

excellent course i was enjoyed very much

By Mihir K S

Oct 1, 2020

very Nice Course

By Thanasan M

Apr 6, 2021

Good job

By Trent C

Apr 23, 2021

The course is well taught and informative, but I don't have a major interest in the subject like I thought I would.

By Hamed N

Sep 20, 2021

I don't like it when they refer to course notes and readings to learn about important content.

I'm paying for the course and taking time so the teacher teach me stuff by explaining it in a clear and effective way. If I wanted to read manuals, AWS has a free manual library.

By Harry G

May 29, 2021

By Marina L

May 21, 2021

Good course, I appreciate labs especially. Presenters were spelling very well, pleased with their presentation and CC text subtitles, transcription

By Ramazan T

May 10, 2021

It was a really descriptive and beautifully prepared course. I would like to thank all the instructors separately.

By Illia P

Jul 11, 2021

Too much services about. Too many instructors and it's tiresome to switch between different styles of their lecturing

By Sarvesh B

Jun 12, 2021

Labs can be more better and working easily

By Vuk L

Dec 7, 2021

Lab exercises are too much of a 'follow instructions, don't think to much, run the script which will do everything for you". Jonathan Dion is probably the worst lecturer I have ever listened to. Explaining everything with overemphasized gesticulation, not being authentic at all.

