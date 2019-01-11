About this Course

2,000 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 45 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 45 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Course Introduction, an Abbreviated History, and 13th Century Manuscripts

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 17 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Reconquista, Museum Artifacts, Religious Diversity, and 11th-13th Century Manuscripts

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 62 min), 12 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

14th Century Tragedy, Jewish and Christian Museum Artifacts, and Continuing 11th Century Manuscripts

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 10 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

The End of Coexistence in Spain, 15th Century Manuscripts, and the SILREST Paleography Method

9 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 73 min), 16 readings, 10 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BURGOS: DECIPHERING SECRETS OF MEDIEVAL SPAIN

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder