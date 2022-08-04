Learn what a workloads placement strategy is, why it is important, and how to demonstrate to customers the tangible value that Intel® technical optimizations offer as part of the workload placement process.
This specialization is targeted to cloud sales, marketing managers, business executives, and operations and data center managers.
- Cloud Platforms
- Cloud Engineering
- Cloud-Based Integration
- Cloud Computing
- Cloud Applications
Intel
The Intel® Developer Zone offers tools and how-to information to enable cross-platform app development through platform and technology information, code samples, and peer expertise in order to help developers innovate and succeed. Join communities for the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Persistent Memory & Game Dev to download tools, access dev kits, share ideas with like-minded developers, and participate in hackathons, contests, roadshows, and local events.
Cloud Customer Business Drivers and Requirements
This lesson identifies what business and ecosystem drivers lead a business to adopt a cloud infrastructure and what requirements that should incorporate into their cloud business decisions. (Duration: 30 minutes)
Cloud Services Business Impacts
In this lesson you will learn about cloud services considerations, cloud transformation business methodology, and the value of Intel technology in the cloud. (Duration: 30 minutes)
Supporting Cloud Business Requirements with the Intel® Portfolio
This lesson describes the challenges businesses face in building a digital enterprise and how the cloud supported by Intel® technology help deliver strong value in meeting their business requirements. (Duration: 30 minutes)
Aligning Cloud Business Needs - Use Case Discussions
This lesson provides role play scenarios describing how to handle four distinct cloud business use case discussions. (Duration: 41 minutes)
Understanding the business aspects of the cloud is key for any organization using it as the backbone for their products and services. Take your cloud acumen to the next level to be able to better sell and address cloud related issues.
