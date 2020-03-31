What is cloud technology or data science and what’s all the hype about? More importantly, what can it do for you, your team, and your business?
If you want to learn about cloud technology so you can excel in your role, help build the future of your business and thrive in the cloud era, then the Business Transformation with Google Cloud course is for you. Through this interactive training, you’ll learn about core cloud business drivers—specifically Google’s cloud—and gain the knowledge/skills to determine if business transformation is right for you and your team, and build short and long-term projects using the “superpowers” of cloud accordingly. You’ll also find several templates, guides, and resource links through the supplementary student workbook to help you build a custom briefing document to share with your leadership, technical teams or partners. Primary Audience: Business decision-makers: directors (managers of managers), managers of individual contributors (ICs) or ICs working in non-IT functions/divisions (such as finance, marketing, sales, HR, product design) interested in understanding the applications of Google’s cloud technology for business improvement opportunities and transformational project(s).