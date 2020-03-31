About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Prior knowledge: Savvy about own business practices; No prior technical knowledge

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain what cloud technology is and the top reasons the cloud era is revolutionizing business

  • Craft an ideal transformation challenge for your organization

  • Identify components of a security program to build into your transformation journey

  • Build a business case and summary page for your overall transformation project using the templates provided

Skills you will gain

  • Organizational Culture
  • Business Transformation
  • Business Value
  • Business Strategy
  • Business Case Analysis
Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 minutes to complete

Introduction

11 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Why cloud technology is revolutionizing business

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Module 2: Foster an innovation culture

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Module 3: Define the ideal business transformation challenge

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Module 4: Build trust with availability, security, and compliance

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Module 5: Build a business case for your transformation challenge

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Conclusion

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

