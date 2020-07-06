KC
Oct 2, 2020
A comprehensive course of transforming a business model. All the theories and examples can be implement in real life situation even without harnessing the power of cloud , although it will be tough.
SK
Apr 30, 2020
It is a good opportunity to learn new things and with this course I learned so many things how the society is going all the environment and communicating with each and other in the business
By Americo A•
Jul 5, 2020
This is a practical and real hands-on approach to bring culture of innovation into an organization. Insightful business contents and clear path to bring transformation to business world.
By David O•
May 15, 2019
Excellent course! I found that it gave a broad overview of how to think about Cloud in the realm of crafting new business strategies and devising new organizational transformation initiatives centered around Cloud computing.
By Mohit J•
Sep 10, 2019
Great course for wide variety of topics coherently combined together in order to master the concepts for business transformation using Cloud technologies.
By Kok S C•
Oct 3, 2020
By Shakeel k•
May 1, 2020
By Martin J•
Jan 3, 2020
Module 1 contains a bit too much of BS, such as that ML is the magical ingredient that makes everything possible and especially the part about quantum computing is hurting the credibility of the course...
Module 2 and 5 were good though, great instructors, examples to work through and information on the right level.
By Carole F•
May 19, 2019
Structured introduction to Business transformation using the power of the Cloud covering broad topics (cloud techno, culture, security, ...) and providing a frame to guide us to shape a business case for own challenges
By Vishnu M D•
Mar 12, 2021
The course is very interesting as it covers many aspects of the business and incorporating technology (gcloud) to find solution to a problem. Thank you, it was nice learning experience.
By Ghattas S•
Apr 22, 2020
Truly enjoyed this one. Was applicable to my day to day and I have taken away learnings I can apply immediately. Instructors were clear and concise also, I would highly recommend.
By Pierre G•
Apr 20, 2019
Really good training to understand the impact of the cloud on any kind of business. I really recommend for anyone who wants to start learning about Google Cloud.
By Douglas A•
Nov 3, 2021
Wow!!! This is a great layman's intro to the world of "why cloud technology is so important" It drives home the value proposition of the confluence of cloud technology, data, and ML/AI in transformational business initiatives that bring significant improvements to the marketplace. It uses simple language, processes, and examples that point the way to incredible value creation. Every business should have transformational innovation champions that are heads down and hard at work churning out proposals for transformative initiatives with quick hit and development steps all along the way to the 10X goal.
By Akshay J•
Jan 1, 2020
The course not only brings the technical aspect of the business transformation but also considers the people of the organisation and its culture. Multiple real life business case studies were discussed along with a couple of interactive case studies that helps to get an idea of the many things like data - Where to get it? How to use it?, privacy, security and compliance so as to leverage cloud's superpowers. It challenges one to think about the broader perspective of transformations(10X thinking) and how they can be achieved rather than doing incremental improvements(10% thinking).
By Nicholas C•
May 18, 2021
Well structured and well presented throughout. Covers a lot of ground and provides some good introductions to business transformation at a realistic level within the timescales available. The integration of cloud technologies was also well done, some useful methods included and pretty much everything required to get started. In terms of how this can be applied, I expect people will need to do some more research and reading to be able to do this in a real-world business environment although that is largely dependent on business scale and complexity.
By David N•
Feb 12, 2020
Really well thought out course on cloud computing explained for those with little knowledge and of its implementation within a business context to enable transformation. This material has been simplified to allow one to really grasp the concepts with ease, but its benefits will only be realized after one completes the exercises and then proceeds with a practical application of said concepts within their respective organization.
By Nisha H•
Jan 2, 2021
I really enjoyed the course. Some of the snippets you have given around applying the Garage mindset, thinking 10X, disruptions, etc. seem like normal things we should all do, but are truly thought provoking. Can you please correct the spelling of "jewelry" in the Module 5 quiz when shared with a non US audience :). Other than that small mind numbing feedback, I really enjoyed this and will certainly apply this in my workplace.
By Tom G•
Jun 10, 2019
This course gives you a great overview of what is possible to achieve with Google Cloud. It also provides you with actionnable items so you too can start shaping the future of your business.
Whether you are a complete neophyte or expert, this training will have you develop a clear and sharp mindset for leading and inspiring transformation.
Definitely recommended to anyone who is eager to move the lines and be 10x steps ahead.
By Sia K H•
Apr 5, 2021
This course is really useful with a lot of information to improve my technical knowledge and mindset in applying cloud technology. Thank you very much Google team and Coursera platform for providing this learning opportunity which enabled me to absorb and gain so much about cloud technology in a holistic way, I am looking forward to apply them in real life situation, which now I have much more confidence in doing it.
By Devina V•
May 22, 2020
This was an extremely informative course. The exercises made it easy to apply the theoretical knowledge into business challenges. It truly helped in understanding how to understand several factors of a business such as how to motivate employees, encourage them to think 10X, innovation and learning, security and compliance, and especially how to think of transforming your business.
By Sylvia T•
Aug 2, 2019
Highly recommended. A structural course providing information on Cloud computing, its business transformation opportunities, mindset challenges for individual, management and organisation. The course provides a framework and systematic way for the learner in defining a transformation roadmap and business case which can be applied at multiple levels. Very useful and relavant.
By Shahul H H M•
Apr 17, 2021
At the start, I was unsure how cloud technology can be implemented and impact business. This course not only it gave me the knowledge on cloud technology but rather deep understanding the fundamental of cloud technology, how it can be implemented if different industry, how we can evaluate and finally how we can present to the management to better decision making.
By Cesar A J O•
Mar 17, 2020
I really enjoyed learning and earning a certificate on business transformation with google cloud. I hope to put it to use with my current organization or find other opportunities where I can keep growing on this skill! The course was very easy to understand, a lot of exercises and I love user friendly it was.
By Balminder S D•
Nov 20, 2020
Provides a different perspective in modernizing a business to keep up with the times. However some concepts are a bit difficult to understand and implement, even for someone with IT knowledge. For example, the Improvement to Transformation Quadrants. Other than that, the course is quite good.
By Bryan J•
Dec 22, 2020
This course has brought my understanding of Cloud technology to a valuable theoretical understanding now I can speak more confidently on this technology which I hope to implement in my next improvement in our organization. Thank you Coursera and Google Cloud Team for this opportunity.
By Giovanni T•
Mar 5, 2020
Great organization of the material an exposition. The Course will guide you through the topic dividing it in macro areas and breaking them down in small, easy little concepts you can memorize.
At the end you realize the topic is complicated and needs a lot of side self training.
By Saurabh P•
Apr 23, 2020
Explains how business transformations are key to the survival of any business in today's world. Highlights the importance of could amidst this transformation and also gives an idea of various principles used by Google. It also helps is applying this knowledge using assessment.