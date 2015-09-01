About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow CX Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Implement a chat virtual agent using Dialogflow CX.

  • Describe how natural language understanding (NLU) is used to enable Dialogflow conversations.

  • Identify best practices for development of virtual agents in Dialogflow CX.

Course 2 of 4 in the
Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow CX Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 minutes to complete

Course Overview

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Fundamentals of building conversations with Dialogflow CX

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Scaling with standalone flows

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Using route groups for reusable routes

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 6 min)

About the Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow CX Specialization

Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow CX

