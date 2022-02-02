MM
Feb 1, 2022
Really excellent, instructions were clear and there were zero bugs. I feel like I've actually learned the skills I need, and am getting more comfortable with DFCX
HF
Apr 11, 2022
Very well-scaled and self-contained course, very good value for money.
By Mona M•
Feb 1, 2022
By Helio P F•
Apr 12, 2022
By Imad N•
Oct 7, 2021
Very good - But, I would recommend to add some video tutorials (videos that show how the steps are implemented in the software. Not just a static screenshots video)
By Noah B•
Feb 13, 2022
Overall this was a solid introduction to DialogFlow CX. The only part that felt lacking was the route group section which I think could impact larger bot design.