Chevron Left
Back to Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow CX for Citizen Devs

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow CX for Citizen Devs by Google Cloud

4.5
stars
11 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to "CCAI Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow CX for Citizen Developers", the second course in the "Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI" series. In this course, learn how to develop customer conversational solutions using Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI). In this course, you'll be introduced to adding voice (telephony) as a communication channel to your virtual agent conversations using Dialogflow CX. This is an intermediate course, intended for learners with the following types of roles: • Conversational designers: Designs the user experience of a virtual assistant. Translates the brand's business requirements into natural dialog flows. • Citizen developers: Creates new business applications for consumption by others using high level development and runtime environments. • Software developers: Codes computer software in a programming language (e.g., C++, Python, Javascript) and often using an SDK/API. Prerequisite: Before taking this course, learners should have completed the "CCAI Conversational Design Fundamentals" course....

Top reviews

MM

Feb 1, 2022

Really excellent, instructions were clear and there were zero bugs. I feel like I've actually learned the skills I need, and am getting more comfortable with DFCX

HF

Apr 11, 2022

Very well-scaled and self-contained course, very good value for money.

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow CX for Citizen Devs

By Mona M

Feb 1, 2022

Really excellent, instructions were clear and there were zero bugs. I feel like I've actually learned the skills I need, and am getting more comfortable with DFCX

By Helio P F

Apr 12, 2022

Very well-scaled and self-contained course, very good value for money.

By Imad N

Oct 7, 2021

Very good - But, I would recommend to add some video tutorials (videos that show how the steps are implemented in the software. Not just a static screenshots video)

By Noah B

Feb 13, 2022

Overall this was a solid introduction to DialogFlow CX. The only part that felt lacking was the route group section which I think could impact larger bot design.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder