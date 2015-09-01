About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow CX Specialization
Intermediate Level

2 years experience as a software developer

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use Cloud Firestore to store customer data

  • Implement fulfillment using Cloud Functions to read and write Firestore data

  • Use Dialogflow tools for troubleshooting

  • Describe some third party technology which can enhance the virtual agent

Skills you will gain

  • Firestore database creation
  • Cloud Functions
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

17 minutes to complete

Course Overview

17 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading
4 hours to complete

Testing and Logging

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 20 min)
5 hours to complete

Taking Actions with Fulfillment

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
2

Week 2

24 minutes to complete

Integrating Virtual Agents

24 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 10 min)
1 minute to complete

Course Review

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

About the Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow CX Specialization

Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow CX

