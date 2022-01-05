Learner Reviews & Feedback for Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow CX for Software Devs by Google Cloud
3.6
stars
10 ratings
2 reviews
About the Course
Welcome to "Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow CX for Software Devs", the third course in the "Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI" series.
In this course, learn how to develop more customized customer conversational solutions using Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI). In this course, you'll be introduced to more advanced and customized handling for virtual agent conversations that need to look up and convey dynamic data, and methods available to you for testing your virtual agent and logs which can be useful for understanding issues that arise.
This is an intermediate course, intended for learners with the following type of role:
• Software developers: Codes computer software in a programming language (e.g., C++, Python, Javascript) and often using an SDK/API.
Prerequisite: Before taking this course, learners should have completed the "Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow CX for Citizen Devs" course....
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow CX for Software Devs
By Girish P P
Jan 5, 2022
Course could be better, some URLS/links do not work at all. may be firebase is updated compared to what is shared in the doc
By Kaitlin M
Jan 10, 2022
Lots of errors in quizzes(example: "There are 5 correct answers, choose 3 for credit." I chose 3, was not given full credit). Couldn't get either lab to work properly.