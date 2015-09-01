About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow ES Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Implement a chat virtual agent using Dialogflow ES.

  • Implement a voice virtual agent using Dialogflow ES.

  • Identify best practices for virtual agent development in Dialogflow ES.

Course 2 of 4 in the
Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow ES Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

17 minutes to complete

Course Overview

17 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading
5 hours to complete

Fundamentals of building conversations with Dialogflow ES

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 21 min)
4 hours to complete

Maintaining Context in a Conversation

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Moving From Chat to Voice Virtual Agent

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min)
minutes to complete

Course Review

minutes to complete
1 video (Total min)

About the Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow ES Specialization

Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow ES

