Welcome to "Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow ES for Citizen Devs", the second course in the "Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI" series.
In this course, learn how to develop customer conversational solutions using Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI). You will use Dialogflow ES to create virtual agents and test them using the Dialogflow ES simulator. This course also provides best practices on developing virtual agents. You will also be introduced to adding voice (telephony) as a communication channel to your virtual agent conversations. Through a combination of presentations, demos, and hands-on labs, participants learn how to create virtual agents.
This is an intermediate course, intended for learners with the following types of roles:
• Conversational designers: Designs the user experience of a virtual assistant. Translates the brand's business requirements into natural dialog flows.
• Citizen developers: Creates new business applications for consumption by others using high level development and runtime environments.
• Software developers: Codes computer software in a programming language (e.g., C++, Python, Javascript) and often using an SDK/API.
Prerequisite: Before taking this course, learners should have completed the "CCAI Conversational Design Fundamentals" course....
By Amanda R
Jan 11, 2022
Great exercises
By Mona M
Jan 30, 2022
lots of bugs and unhelpful support. the course forum is not helpful either. issues reported months ago by other students remain unresolved