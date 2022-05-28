Check Point CloudGuard, a comprehensive cloud security portfolio, is designed to prevent the latest fifth generation (Gen V), multi-vector cyberattacks targeting enterprise cloud services
Section 1: Overview of CloudGuard Product line In this course you will learn about cloud security challenges and what different Check Point CloudGuard product line can be used to protect your cloud environment. How to Secure your Cloud Environment Cloud Challenges Security in the Cloud What is CloudGuard Security with CloudGuard Section 2: CloudGuard Network security solution In this course we will analyze how CloudGuard Network Security product solution is used to security your cloud posture. Understanding Cloud Security Fundamentals CloudGuard Solutions CloudGuard Components CloudGuard Segmentation Section 3: CloudGuard Network Security Product Labs In this course we will learn how to deploy a CloudGuard Network Security solution in the Azure Cloud. Deploying a CloudGuard Network Security Solution Building an Azure Private Cloud Environment Deploy Check Point R80.40 Management Server Deploy CloudGuard Gateway Deploy a Web Server Part1 Deploy a Web Server Part2 Connecting CloudGuard Controller Check Point Company Overview Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes. With Check Point Infinity, the only consolidated cyber security solution across cloud, networks, endpoints, mobile and IoT, we are continuously pioneering cyber security innovation with the most advanced AI-based threat Intelligence and prevention technologies, unified security management, and cloud security automation to help protect organizations from 6th generation of cyber attacks. With over 3,500 security experts, a world-acclaimed research and intelligence unit, and the broadest ecosystem of business and technology partners, we protect over 100,000 organizations of all sizes across all industry verticals in 88 countries to achieve allow better experiences for in a safer digital world.