About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

29 minutes to complete

Overview of CloudGuard Product Line

29 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Understanding Cloud Security Fundamentals

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

CloudGuard Network Security Product Lab

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 83 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder