In this course brought to you by industry leader Check Point, they will cover cybersecurity threats and elements of Check Point's Security Management architecture. This course will prepare you for the exam, #156-412, at PearsonVUE.(https://home.pearsonvue.com/checkpoint)
Check Point Jump Start: Network SecurityCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd.
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Check Point Solution
Introduction to the Check Point Solution
Deploying Check Point Security Management
Configuring and deploying a Security Management Server
Deploying Check Point Security Gateways
Configuring and deploying a Security Gateway (firewall)
Creating a Security Policy
