Learner Reviews & Feedback for Check Point Jump Start: Network Security by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
4.5
stars
26 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
In this course brought to you by industry leader Check Point, they will cover cybersecurity threats and elements of Check Point's Security Management architecture. This course will prepare you for the exam, #156-412, at PearsonVUE.(https://home.pearsonvue.com/checkpoint)...
Filter by:
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Check Point Jump Start: Network Security