Learner Reviews & Feedback for Automating Infrastructure - Chef for DevOps by Whizlabs
About the Course
The course "Automating Infrastructure - Chef for DevOps" is a comprehensive skill enhancement program designed for developers aiming to become proficient DevOps professionals. This course offers extensive training videos that are segmented into modules, which provide learners with easy-to-understand lab demonstrations, including video lectures, reading material, and quizzes.
These modules are divided into seven lessons, and assessments are provided to validate the knowledge checks of learners. Hands-on lab assessments are also available to reinforce learners' knowledge.
As automation tools such as Chef become increasingly popular in organizations, learners will gain a better understanding of configuration management, making them more valuable in the DevOps industry.
This automating infrastructure chef for devops course aims at developers to achieve DevOps Certifications. Some of the important benefits of achieving these certifications include:
1. Validates your knowledge and understanding of DevOps tools and methods.
2. Provides you with global recognition for your knowledge, skills, and experience.
3. Adds a credential to your resume and thus makes you stand out of the crowd.
4. Helps you get more opportunities to enhance your career as a DevOps professional.
5. Gets you more chances of being promoted in your current job or getting a new job with a high paycheck.
A Coursera Certificate will be awarded to learners upon completion of the course, which will verify their knowledge of the program.
Enrolling in the "Automating Infrastructure - Chef for DevOps" course is an excellent opportunity for learners to achieve career growth by becoming proficient DevOps professionals.
With a better understanding of Chef for DevOps, learners can enhance their DevOps skills and achieve certifications that can make them stand out from the crowd. By becoming a certified DevOps professional, learners will have better opportunities for promotion, higher salaries, and the chance to work on exciting DevOps projects....