WL
Jul 23, 2016
This is a great course. The primary feature is the number of worked and practice problems. Instead of memorizing, one learns by doing. Short of being in the lab, this is the next best thing.
AA
Nov 26, 2020
By 'Maletsie J M•
Dec 30, 2016
I enjoyed every minute of this course and I have learnt so much. Thank you Coursera for this opportunity. I'll definitely recommend this course to my friends and colleagues.
By William L•
Jul 24, 2016
By Jeanine K•
Jul 30, 2017
This class was really hard! I am studying to pass the chemistry endorsement test for teachers and I have not had a lot of inorganic chemistry. This class was great and introduced me to a lot of the concepts I will need to know. This class does involve a lot of math and dimensional analysis. I would not recommend it to someone new to chemistry. I would not recommend it to someone curious about chemistry. You need to be familiar with algebra and dimensional analysis and have some knowledge of basic chemistry concepts first. I have completed General and Organic Chemistry but it was many years ago and my general chemistry class was very different. This class is awesome if you need to learn some new information to add to what you already know or if you need to regain some rusty chemistry skills!For me, week 1, 2 and 7 were pretty difficult. Weeks 3, 4, 5, and 6 were much easier for me but that could be because I have some basic chemistry knowledge already.
By Tiziana B•
Mar 18, 2016
I have never been good at math nor chemistry but the professor explains the various processes in such a simplistic way that so far I passed the quizzes with a perfect score and I have a pretty good grasp of everything she's saying. Granted, I had to watch some explanations more than once but that's just my pace of learning. I'm thankful for this online course and waiting for the certification to become available!
By Silvia C T•
Feb 13, 2018
Amazing, it was a complete review of the first 2 years of college, with teacher who made it easy and as fun as it can be
By Zyra M J I•
Apr 19, 2020
Indeed so helpful for a college student like me. It is really accessible.
I'm so thankful because I have this privilege to enroll in this course for free!
Great educational platform!
By Trenacye J•
Dec 30, 2017
I have always been super interested in chemistry and the concepts that make it into a science, but there were many things i didn't understand. The instructor of this class is very knowledgeable and has a way she presents the information is already making me go hmmm...i actually understand that. I look forward to course completion and everything that i am going to learn. I'll be taking the next steps this spring and starting a degree in biochemistry...Not so intimidated anymore. Thanks
By Nathan D•
Aug 16, 2017
I took this course because I wanted to take AP chem at my high school, but needed preparation as i had not taken a chem course previously. This covers almost the same topics as are taught at my school chem class, and I believe it has prepared me well.
By Hamza M•
Mar 17, 2017
This course was intriguing and eye opening for me. It was relevant and broadly useful.
I hope I took the advantage of it and that it will help me in my future learnings of chemistry
By Aditya K•
Jun 17, 2019
Excellent Course, especially if you are new to chemistry. It is taught in such a way that it's easy to understand.
By Herman P•
Aug 6, 2017
This was a great class. The instruction is very accessible. I've never liked chemistry. I couldn't wait to take the quizzes because after watching the videos and working through the examples you really feel like you grasped the concepts. I thought I might need a textbook to supplement the videos. I've taken classes where I just didn't get enough practice to feel like I understood, but this course has plenty of well worked step-by-step problems. The professor even blows some stuff up!
By M.R.T.•
Jan 3, 2020
This is a very complete Basic Chemistry Course, full of exercises and full of details. Worth every minute watched.
By Prateek K•
Mar 31, 2020
This course is really good. It helped me in broading my knowledge in Chemistry. This course is very beneficial for those whose basics are weak. It really makes your basics strong.
By Tajana M•
Jun 21, 2017
This is a great course! Very well explained! It's managing to keep my attention on 100% and that's not an easy task for anybody. Thank you for sharing your knowledge with us!
By Fred H•
Apr 5, 2018
By far the worst of the many Coursera courses I have taken. The slides, lecture notes, spoken lectures and quizzes are all riddled with confusing errors that make learning a painful chore. That said, the material covered is reasonably comprehensive, so it is still possible to learn something, but only with considerable struggle. If the numerous errata were corrected and the lectures re-recorded, this could be a good course.
By Goran H•
Mar 11, 2018
Since it was 40 years since I studied chemistry, it was a challange to complete the course, and required much more hours than expected (about 10-14 hours/week). But thanks to the great presentations, and study material, I actually made it! :) Thanks a lot to Dr. Allison Soult, and Dr. Kim Woodrum! I highly recommend anyone interested in chemistry to sign up for this course!
By Tenzin J•
Dec 22, 2016
I really appreciate the developers, professors, and all the staffs who have worked behind this course. It is really a wondeful introductory Chemistry course, well explained and filled with great exercises. The team who answer our doubts in discussion forum reply promptly and with great detail explaination. Thank you so much. Must for any chemistry lover or interested in it.
By Pratyusha M•
Jun 26, 2017
Absolutely love this course! The content is very clear, the practice problems are carefully constructed (as well as applicable and challenging) and the video demonstrations make learning chemistry fun to learn. Highly prefer this coursera course over a Chemistry course I'm taking at an actual college. I'm learning so much more from these videos.
By Rhina M S M•
Apr 2, 2020
I just want to say thank you for letting me enrol in this course. I hope to be part of your team someday. moreover, I also want to explore more about coursera as well as your works. I am hoping that you can also provide certificates for teh learners who have been finished this course. Thank you and GOd Bless.
By Hosam A•
Jan 14, 2018
As useful as it should be!
Takes you from the very basics of understanding the elementary concepts to the complicated (in ease) with a very reasonable introductions.
Course lectures are supplied with incomplete handouts, so you can interactively participate with your own understanding and learning.
By Ema D•
Oct 18, 2018
Could have been more complex stuff as most of the course was A level chemistry
By Jamelah M•
Sep 26, 2017
This course was awesome! I haven't taken general chemistry in over 15 years. This course provided thorough explanations and examples to help me relearn many important concepts that are essential to an understanding of general chemistry. I am excited about enrolling in the next course!
By Michal M•
Apr 3, 2019
Very good course. I'd like to thank both the lecturers and the mentors on the forum. There were a few errors in the course, but all/most have been incorporated in the errata. I can't wait to start the advanced course. Thank you once again, and hope to see more courses from this team.
By Squidoinkoo•
Nov 15, 2016
I wanted to give a four-star rating because of the fact that I couldn't grasp quite a few things, but then I remembered that it was just me. They explained everything very well, I would very much recommend this course for anyone seeking knowledge on Chemistry.
By David K C•
Jun 28, 2016
Very good review, especially the atomic structure unit. The stoichiometry unit was also very comprehensive. I hope there could be more on gaseous state and solution/acid-base chemistry. Quizzes are very good.