CW
Jun 14, 2020
Excellent course! Very well designed and systematically organised with useful materials. I have learnt a lot and gained confidence to continue my music path, Thank you Professor Edwards!
UK
May 28, 2018
this course helped me a lot. The instructor is really interactive and i really recommend this course for anybody looking to learn classical music composition
By Sam T•
Jul 19, 2016
This is an excellent course and it really pushes you hard to learn Classical Composition. There are a few problems, however.
Minor quibbles:
1) The instructor does not really explain Parallel Perfect Fifths or Octaves; I had to look them up on my own. They deserve a whole lecture.
2) One of the assignment solutions has a Parallel Octave by contrary motion, which is not supposed to be allowed.
3) He also neglected to explain the Harmonic Minor Key being used for minor chords in his Lecture 0 of Week 2. Just a very short explanation would have saved me 40 minutes of stressful researching, confusion, and doubts about my own sanity ;)
The biggest problem:
This course should really be an 8- or 12-week course. The weeks are very densely packed. In Week 2, I worked 3-4 hours every day, and then was greeted by 11 classes due in 7 days when I opened Week 3. The assignments are rated 10 or 20 minutes but actually take about 2 hours. It would often take me thirty minutes to an hour to get through one 5-15 minute video. (I do take detailed notes and do recall and mnemonic drills along the way, however). If you are already solidly grounded in music theory and have much of voice leading on autopilot, this class is faster.
That said, I would not want him to cut out anything. Every class so far has been necessary. It has taken me from almost 0 musical theory understanding to feeling very comfortable with advanced concepts, all in an extremely short time.
If you try to complete all of his video examples just before he does them, they work like a charm. I came here to get solid skills, and Just three weeks in I feel like I have made a years' worth of progress.
I highly recommend this course, but know the kind of work you are getting into.
By William S•
Jan 30, 2018
Great course. Excellent teacher. The course is well thought out, concise, understandable and efficiently covers a lot of material.
By Chi W J•
Nov 7, 2017
Very comprehensive details course. Suitable for students who need to refresh their Harmony knowledge and composition skill.
By Jonathan G•
Feb 26, 2018
I understand that this course was about musical composition and I learned a lot. However, I have no way of writing a musical piece as I have no composition software or wouldn't know where to access it. This course was pointless in that endeavor. Might I suggest having your students purchase composition software beforehand?
By Baudhaegas o D•
Jun 14, 2016
I had no time to actually do the course material properly (due to real-life work) but I loved following what I could and eventually will take the course properly (next year). There is a lot of material covered and can be challenging for someone with little knowledge of music theory, but with some extra baxkground reading (and some wikipedia articles) one can catch up quickly. Highly recommended.
By Emma R ( P•
Jan 19, 2018
very helpful
By Morganne A•
Apr 1, 2019
Very helpful review. I have graduate entrance exams coming up, and I don't want to be placed in a graduate harmony review class. This course is a good refresher, and the professor is clear and articulate.
I would not recommend this to someone who does not already have at least a bit of music theory background. At the very least students should already read treble and bass clefs, know intervals, diatonic chords, the major scale, and various forms of minor. The professor lets students know what knowledge he already expects in the opening lecture.
If you are struggling with voice leading in an undergraduate theory class, this course would be a great supplement.
By Gordon F B J•
Jan 21, 2018
As a conductor, performer, writer, theorist, educator, I'm finding this course to be accurate as well as diverting from my everyday life. It's a great general review of the "basics". Even though I'm an experienced jazz and classical musician, I find that strong "fundamentals" are important to learn and relearn. And, considering my focus has, for so long a time, been on 20th and 21st century practices, I'm loving this opportunity to get back into earlier centuries of thinking. Bach, Mozart, and Beethoven are totally worth understanding, even for those concentrated on so called "modern" ways of thinking and writing.
By Ananth K D•
Mar 24, 2020
I think enough people have said it already, but once again, congratulations on making this amazing course. This has helped me so much over the years. I did not realize that learning functional harmony would be so useful in analyzing virtually all kinds of music. As I've gradually learned to apply this understanding of functional harmony, I'm mostly able to analyze classical pieces including those by Chopin and Liszt, which I have been playing recently. Thank you so much.
By Jeremy•
Jul 22, 2017
The course was a genuinely excellent introduction into Common Practice era compositional techniques. As a practicing musician with no compositional experience, I found the course excellently paced - demanding, but achievable and the course leads up to composition of a non-trivial piece in the style of Mozart et al. Thoroughly recommended for those who are interested in learning the fundamental principles of Common Practice (classical) era composition.
By Daniel H•
Aug 20, 2017
Extremely methodical, organized introduction to classical music writing. I was familiar with most of the material before taking the course, but I now feel like my knowledge is much more structured with a clear idea of how each concept builds off of the others. Professor Edwards has done a great job presenting this material in a way that is clear and easy to follow. Highly recommended for someone interested in getting into classical composing!
By Ian C•
Jul 22, 2020
Excellent course. The material was presented in a logical manner which made the increasing complexity easy to understand and deal with. The course was presented in such a way that the theoretical concepts could and, indeed, must be used in a practical way allowing the participant to train her skills in a guided, sensible manner resulting in a feeling of success and achievement. Thank you for this excellent course!
By cathy l•
May 27, 2022
This course gave a very thorough explanation of music theory, and introduced me to a process for composition that mad it seem much less daunting. If I had been a beginner to music theory, I think I might have appreciated more practice in identifying and constructing chords and chord sequences. The analysis examples were very helpful. Thank you for your patient explanations. A wonderful course.
By Alexander M•
Aug 30, 2018
This is an excellent course. I learnt so much! I write electronic music and while I knew the basics of music theory I was not sure how actually to come up with a cord progression or harmonize the melody.
The course really make a huge difference for me. I can now read music from staff and compose chord progressions easily.
I like especially guided practices and home assignments.
By Matthew D•
Aug 2, 2020
This course is an excellent introduction for composing in the Classical Style.
The content was exceptionally well delivered and the topics were introduced at a manageable pace. I enjoyed the course very much and would recommend it to anybody who wants to gain a better understanding of the stylistic techniques and procedures that should be considered for writing like Mozart.
By Robert D•
Aug 14, 2016
This is an excellent course. I cannot imagine better coverage in six weeks. Peter Edwards is a first class teacher and I hope he will do some other MOOC on a musical topic - I would certainly join it. The course has been an introduction that has already helped deepen my understanding of this period of music, and it has given me the desire to study these matters more fully.
By Tobias L•
Jul 29, 2017
This course is a very good introduction into classical harmony and composition. Everybody, who is interested in writing music (not only classic), is able to learn a lot in this course. I would very like to see an additional course with this professor for more explained examples and topics like "how to modulate into different keys".
By Lucas d C F•
Aug 10, 2020
Curso fantástico. Aulas excelentes, o professor é maravilhoso, todas as explicações foram muito claras e os recursos empregados tornaram a experiência do curso algo simplesmente incrível e extraordinariamente enriquecedor. Parabéns ao professor e aos desenvolvedores, e agradeço a honra de ter feito este curso.
By Sihara J•
Mar 30, 2021
This is a beautifully constructed course and the very first course I took through Coursera. It has a great flow and the Instructor guides us very carefully through the course content with thorough explanation. I learnt a lot and the instructor is the best harmony teacher. Thank you, it was amazing.
By Pablo D C•
Aug 17, 2020
If you are a musician and you want to improve your composition skills, this course is a great way to achieve that goal. I have to say that you need some music theory background. The teacher is nice and the assignments and guided practice are very useful to learn every part of the course.
By yue k l•
Dec 8, 2016
good course for beginners can learn the basics behind composing.
You will learn key techniques like inversion of chords, insertions & substitutions & progressions which i believe can help any aspiring beginner composer regardless of style.
You will also learn to analyze music pieces.
By Eva A P•
Jun 11, 2021
Lo mejor de lo mejor!! muchas gracias por la excelencia de pedagogìa y conocimiento basto en Write Like Mozart, y a la Universidad Nacional de Singapore!, todo lo que aprendì me servirà muchisimo en mi carrera, gracias tambièn a la plataforma Coursera por hacerlo posible
By Pascal S•
Oct 27, 2020
This is not only teaching the basics of composing a classical music but also widening your view over classical music and the way how you see them. Indeed, you can get your toolbox of composing them even if you have just finished learning the introduction to music theory.
By Ferd V•
Aug 4, 2017
This is an Amazing Course. Too Complete and i need to say that Peter E. gives all that he knows for this. I don't think in an near end... it's just the beginning of a great Adventure. Thanks So Much University of Singapore for give me the chance to Become Better.
By Danila G•
Oct 24, 2018
This is an advanced in-depth course that will make you feel a real music theorist. Make sure you are fully familiar with the material of introductory courses in Music Theory and have no difficulty with reading chords and their inversions to make most use of it!