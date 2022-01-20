About this Course

2,351 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

F​amiliarity with cloud computing and the AWS cloud

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Estimate costs before you create the services

    Monitor costs with budgets, alerts and cost analysis

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Management
  • Cloud Computing
  • cost management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

F​amiliarity with cloud computing and the AWS cloud

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder