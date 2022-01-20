Cloud cost management is the organizational planning that allows an enterprise to understand and manage the costs and needs associated with its cloud technology. In particular, this means finding cost-effective ways to maximize cloud usage and efficiency. AWS has a set of services, tools and resources to help the customers with cost management and optimization. This course will highlight the solutions and best practices to get started with optimizing AWS cost and capacity.
Cloud Cost Management: Optimization StrategiesAmazon Web Services
About this Course
Familiarity with cloud computing and the AWS cloud
What you will learn
Estimate costs before you create the services
Monitor costs with budgets, alerts and cost analysis
Skills you will gain
- Financial Management
- Cloud Computing
- cost management
Familiarity with cloud computing and the AWS cloud
Offered by
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
Welcome to Week 1 of Cloud Cost Management: Optimization Strategies. This week, you will be introduced to fundamental concepts of traditional IT financial management versus cloud financial management. You will review the four pillars of cloud financial management and the fundamentals of AWS pricing so you can learn how to use them to your advantage. Lastly, you will get hands-on with the AWS Pricing Calculator to learn how you can estimate costs.
Week 2
Welcome to Week 2! This week, you will focus on the AWS tools that can help companies break down costs on a per-project or a per-server basis. You will start by learning about the AWS Billing console, which you can use to understand your AWS spending. You will also be introduced to AWS Cost Explorer, which has an easy-to-use interface that you can use to visualize, understand, and manage your AWS Cloud costs and usage over time. Next, you will explore AWS Budgets, which is the simplest way to monitor your AWS spend and be alerted when you exceed—or are forecasted to exceed—your desired spending limit. Lastly, you will learn about AWS Organizations, a service that can help you quickly scale your environment through the programmatic creation of new AWS accounts.
Week 3
Welcome to the last week of the course! This week, you will be introduced to design decisions and how they impact cost. You will learn about pricing options for a couple of the AWS storage and database services, such as Amazon Elastic Block Storage (Amazon EBS) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Next, you will focus on the four pillars of cost optimization: right-sizing, Reserved Instances, elasticity, and a measure-monitor-improve approach. Lastly, you will get an overview of how to plan for data transfer, and also learn more about governance in AWS.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.