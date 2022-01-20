Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cloud Cost Management: Optimization Strategies by Amazon Web Services
About the Course
Cloud cost management is the organizational planning that allows an enterprise to understand and manage the costs and needs associated with its cloud technology. In particular, this means finding cost-effective ways to maximize cloud usage and efficiency. AWS has a set of services, tools and resources to help the customers with cost management and optimization. This course will highlight the solutions and best practices to get started with optimizing AWS cost and capacity.
For effective cost control in cloud computing services, it is quite important to analyze and manage cloud cost and leverage cloud cost management tools to help discover the cause(s) of these inefficiencies. Unplanned cloud costs are frequently the result of lack of visibility about the current consumption patterns and past trends, nonstandard deployments that come from unclear or absent development processes, poor organization, or the absence of automated deployment and configuration tools. By contrast with on-premise infrastructure, which is financed by fixed upfront investments, cloud consumption is an everyday operational expense. This requires a huge shift in your approach to operational management, where optimizing cloud cost is as important as optimizing performance.
A well-defined cost optimization framework helps establish cloud budget, design standards and best practices to follow that budget, and employ cloud solutions that support the organization’s financial goals....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Cloud Cost Management: Optimization Strategies
By Sahil K
•
Jan 20, 2022
Love the course, It does a great job covering all the aspects of cost management and optimization on like 200-300 Level. Would love a course that goes further into the services in use