The Cloud Essentials portion of this course will assist the learner in identifying all the critical aspects of Cloud Architecture. At the end of the course they will demonstrate good comprehension of cloud technology and be able to define key XaaS offerings. In addition, key cloud consumption models will be addressed. This Cloud Usage portion of this course helps identify the fundamental enterprise business needs and cloud ecosystem for application development and deployment. The learner will be able to understand the fundamentals of application development concepts as well as the basic considerations for workload placement in cloud environments. In addition, legacy, cloud native, COTS and Open Source applications will be addressed.
The Intel® Developer Zone offers tools and how-to information to enable cross-platform app development through platform and technology information, code samples, and peer expertise in order to help developers innovate and succeed. Join communities for the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Persistent Memory & Game Dev to download tools, access dev kits, share ideas with like-minded developers, and participate in hackathons, contests, roadshows, and local events.
Increasingly Cloud Services are critical to driving many industries. The cloud utilizes foundational technologies such as higher-performing computing, larger-more capable storage, faster interconnect, robust security and networking, and artificial intelligence. This trend towards cloudification requires both technical and business focused channel partner leaders to understand how the cloud is used to move, store and process information at a rapid pace.
