Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cloud Essentials & Usage by Intel
About the Course
The Cloud Essentials portion of this course will assist the learner in identifying all the critical aspects of Cloud Architecture. At the end of the course they will demonstrate good comprehension of cloud technology and be able to define key XaaS offerings. In addition, key cloud consumption models will be addressed. This Cloud Usage portion of this course helps identify the fundamental enterprise business needs and cloud ecosystem for application development and deployment. The learner will be able to understand the fundamentals of application development concepts as well as the basic considerations for workload placement in cloud environments. In addition, legacy, cloud native, COTS and Open Source applications will be addressed....