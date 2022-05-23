About this Course

2,831 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

The course is ideal for Cloud Builders with the following titles: Cloud Operations Engineer, Cloud Operations Analyst, System Administrators.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • AWS CLI AWS CloudShell CloudFormation Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud Introduction to AWS Container Services

Skills you will gain

  • Cost Savings
  • Compliance
  • Business Agility
  • Automation
  • Cloud Computing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

The course is ideal for Cloud Builders with the following titles: Cloud Operations Engineer, Cloud Operations Analyst, System Administrators.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 52 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 65 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 68 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder