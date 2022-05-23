In this course, learn how to leverage AWS services to operate at cloud scale with governance and agility at the core. AWS Cloud Operations provides a model and tools for a secure and efficient way to operate in the cloud. You can transform your organization, modernize and migrate your applications, and accelerate innovation with AWS. With the rise of cloud, organizations also increasingly require dedicated cloud engineers who apply a mix of business and technical expertise to assess a business's infrastructure, provision servers, migrate different functions to a cloud environment and link to cloud services.
The course is ideal for Cloud Builders with the following titles: Cloud Operations Engineer, Cloud Operations Analyst, System Administrators.
What you will learn
AWS CLI AWS CloudShell CloudFormation Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud Introduction to AWS Container Services
- Cost Savings
- Compliance
- Business Agility
- Automation
- Cloud Computing
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
Welcome to Week 1! During this week, you will learn the value proposition of doing things programmatically via the AWS Command Line Interface. You will also learn about Infrastructure as Code, and how to integrate the AWS CLI with shell scripting. Getting hands-on, you will be presented with two exercises--one where you'll use AWS CLI filters to extract and parse specific information from a command output, and another exercise where you'll troubleshoot a malfunctioning CloudFormation stack.
Week 2
Welcome to Week 2! This week starts with exploring some compute topics, where the focus will be around Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, or EC2, and containerization in AWS. From there, you'll move into resource management and configuration. Areas like bootstrapping and AMI automation will be covered, in addition to an exercise providing hands-on experience for the latter. Next, you will dive into networking and content delivery, as well as services that can be utilized in building and operating your networks and CDNs. To wrap up this week, you will do another exercise centered around network design.
Week 3
Welcome to Week 3! This week, you will explore storage and database options on AWS and how they can help your workload and operational tasks--like backup for disaster recovery. Next, you will dive deeper into monitoring and diagnostics and discover how this can help you measure the health of your workloads. Just as in previous weeks, you will get hands-on to apply what you have learned.
