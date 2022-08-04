This specialization is targeted to cloud sales, marketing managers, business executives, and operations and data center managers who need education around the specifics of the business aspects of operating a cloud at Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), Distributors, Resellers and Managed Service Providers who service cloud customers.
This course is part of the Intel Cloud Business Professional Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Cloud sales and marketing managers, business executives and operations and data center managers.
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Platforms
- Cloud Infrastructure
- Cloud Management
- Cloud Computing
- Cloud Applications
Cloud sales and marketing managers, business executives and operations and data center managers.
Offered by
Intel
The Intel® Developer Zone offers tools and how-to information to enable cross-platform app development through platform and technology information, code samples, and peer expertise in order to help developers innovate and succeed. Join communities for the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Persistent Memory & Game Dev to download tools, access dev kits, share ideas with like-minded developers, and participate in hackathons, contests, roadshows, and local events.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Cloud FinOps Overview and TCO Models
This lesson discusses cloud cost modeling and the emergence of the FinOps function. Also covered will be cloud cost management best practices and key personas involved of cloud economics. (Duration: 15 minutes)
Cloud Service Provider Accounting Structures
This lesson will overview how the 3 large Cloud Services manage their enterprise accounting efforts including enterprise agreements and accounting entitlements. (Duration: 10 minutes)
Cloud Pricing Models
This lesson covers cloud pricing models for each of the 3 large Cloud Service Providers. Also addressed will be reservations, spot instances and native pricing estimators. (Duration: 30 minutes)
Native Cloud Billing Management and Reporting
This lesson addresses the usage invoice delivery, native cost explorer and usage reporting for each of the three large Cloud Service providers. (Duration: 15 minutes)
About the Intel Cloud Business Professional Specialization
Understanding the business aspects of the cloud is key for any organization using it as the backbone for their products and services. Take your cloud acumen to the next level to be able to better sell and address cloud related issues.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.