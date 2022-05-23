The Cloud Technology course is intended to level set learners on key products and technologies - such as compute, storage and networking that make up the "Cloud". In addition, learners will learn basic concepts of other technologies like containers, media and telemetry. The Cloud Services module will drill more deeply into the services that are made available in the cloud environment. The student completing this module will be able to describe the components of a cloud service including VPC, networking and cloud security. In addition, this module includes a discussion around cloud supply lines and the key players in the cloud channel.
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Cloud Technologies & Services Module 1
Cloud Technologies & Services Module 2
Cloud Technologies & Services Module 3
About the Intel Cloud Fundamentals Specialization
Increasingly Cloud Services are critical to driving many industries. The cloud utilizes foundational technologies such as higher-performing computing, larger-more capable storage, faster interconnect, robust security and networking, and artificial intelligence. This trend towards cloudification requires both technical and business focused channel partner leaders to understand how the cloud is used to move, store and process information at a rapid pace.
Frequently Asked Questions
