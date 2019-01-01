Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cloud Technologies & Services by Intel
About the Course
The Cloud Technology course is intended to level set learners on key products and technologies - such as compute, storage and networking that make up the "Cloud". In addition, learners will learn basic concepts of other technologies like containers, media and telemetry. The Cloud Services module will drill more deeply into the services that are made available in the cloud environment. The student completing this module will be able to describe the components of a cloud service including VPC, networking and cloud security. In addition, this module includes a discussion around cloud supply lines and the key players in the cloud channel....