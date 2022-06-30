The final course in this program will help prepare you for the unique and challenging aspects of the coding interview, with approaches to problem solving, computer science foundations and the soft skills employers are looking for in potential candidates. You’ll get tips for successful technical interviews and you’ll get to discuss the emotional components of the process with other learners taking this course.
Coding Interview PrepMeta
About this Course
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
What you will learn
Prepare for a coding interview.
Prepare for a Meta interview.
Solve problems using code.
Skills you will gain
- Algorithms
- Problem Solving
- interview
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.