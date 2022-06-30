Chevron Left
Coding Interview Prep by Meta

About the Course

The final course in this program will help prepare you for the unique and challenging aspects of the coding interview, with approaches to problem solving, computer science foundations and the soft skills employers are looking for in potential candidates. You’ll get tips for successful technical interviews and you’ll get to discuss the emotional components of the process with other learners taking this course. · Prepare for a coding interview · Prepare for a Meta interview · Solve problems using code · Create and style a React Native component...
