Learner Reviews & Feedback for API Development by Codio
About the Course
Learn how to access and create web APIs.
This course is designed for learners who have experience with JavaScript. The modules in this course cover accessing web APIs and creating simple web servers.
To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to slowly building features, resulting in large coding projects at the end of the course.
Course Learning Objectives:
API Protocols
HTTP Servers
Authentication...