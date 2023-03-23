Learner Reviews & Feedback for Software Security for Web Applications by Codio
About the Course
Explore software security for web applications concepts without installing anything!
This course is designed for intermediate learners, providing a solid foundation of common skills in software security. Learners will build an understanding of some of the most common software security techniques currently employed. The modules in this course cover front-end security, back-end security, as well as passwords and authentication. At the end of the course, learners will be able to directly implement security techniques they've learned to their own softwares.
To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and suggested exploration examples, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling answer blocks) to small, approachable exercises that take minutes instead of hours....