Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Terraform by Codio
About the Course
Code and apply your first Terraform configuration without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners with limited knowledge of cloud computing, providing a solid foundation of cloud infrastructure provisioning and management, using Terraform, an open-source IaaS (Infrastructure as a service) tool. The modules in this course cover Terraform's basic architecture and syntax, managing resources, and other related topics. A review of AWS EC2 instances is recommended.
To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....