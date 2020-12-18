Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cognitive Solutions and RPA Analytics by Automation Anywhere
Millions of companies in the world today are processing endless documents in various formats. Although Robotic Process Automation (RPA) thrives in almost every industry and is growing fast, it works well only with structured data sources.
What about the data that’s not fully structured and comes in varying layouts? To address this problem, there is another aspect of RPA that is taking the industry by storm: cognitive automation.
While implementing RPA, you can deploy automations with “cognitive” capabilities. Cognitive automation uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to learn and understand the same way the human brain works. Thus, it assists humans in making decisions, completing tasks, or meeting goals. Using cognitive automation, you can extract semi—or unstructured data—which is 80% of all data!
Data is a precious asset. Businesses struggle to make sense of large volumes of available data and to generate a tangible value from them. Manual business processes barely contain any data that is available for capture. This is where Robotic Process Automation (or RPA) Analytics comes in. RPA bots don’t just automate business processes; they also digitize them. They take the large volume of data and interpret it in near real-time to provide actionable information.
In this course, you will be introduced to cognitive automation, the role that AI plays in it, and Automation Anywhere’s cognitive solution, IQ Bot. You will also be introduced to RPA analytics and explore how Automation Anywhere’s Web Control Room and Bot Insight can provide this functionality.
As you begin this course, you will learn the six steps to deploy cognitive automation. Next, you will explore the IQ Bot portal – Automation Anywhere’s web-based application for developing the cognitive IQ bots. You will then learn to use the portal by following the IQ Bot workflow.
Next, you will learn how RPA analytics help interpret and improve automated business processes. You will see how Bot Insight functions as an RPA analytics platform.
You will also explore the different types of RPA analytics and learn how to generate RPA analytics via two mechanisms – the Web Control Room for Operational Analytics and Bot Insight for Business Analytics and CoE Analytics.
Finally, you will learn how to use the RPA mobile app to study and edit the default CoE dashboard that is published via Bot Insight....
By viv a
Dec 17, 2020
Outdated content, scripts not proof read, or inaccurate, project tool does not work, no information to the next steps though mentioned in the end, student left hanging
By Ivy L
Dec 23, 2020
This is very not recommended course. May the industry it represents sound's good but the content here is very stressful even to access this course...very poor support!
By Steven M
Dec 31, 2020
Great Course!!
By Giovanni A A M
Dec 10, 2021
La herramienta de la semana 2, no funcionó. The tools needed for the week 2, did not work.
By Balaji I
May 21, 2021
Software for projects not working.
Lot of content repetition even when the videos are short (1-2 mins each)