In Course Two of the Art of Sales Specialization, you will learn how to run high-impact meetings that create complete separation between you and everyone else your customer comes into contact with. You will learn the importance of asking better questions and how to anticipate and handle sales objections. Finally, you will learn how to tell powerful stories and to give and receive performance feedback.
Northwestern University
Week 1: Running High-Impact Meetings
How many meetings do you have every week during your career? Most executives say “20-30.” And how many of them are “high-impact?” Most executives say “5-10%.” We can do better. There are five disciplines you can use to take your meeting – any meeting – to the next level, such that you are the person that people are thinking of at the end of a busy day.
Week 2: Asking Better Questions
We spend most of our professional career (and personal life) in conversation. When we are trying to get to know someone, influence a decision, sell an idea or product, lead people, or simply hang out with friends, there are specific skills and disciplines that we can practice that make us more dynamic conversationalists. Our focus this week is asking better sales questions. High-performing salespeople get better, more actionable information from their customers by asking better questions.
Week 3: Handling Objections
This week, we are focusing on sales objections. Objections are natural to the sales process and should be welcomed. They represent a great opportunity for you to create separation between you and competitors. Sales is full of rejection, but high-performers handle objections, hurdles and rejection in ways that will surprise you. We will explore how they do this and what effect it has on customers.
Week 4: The Power of Story
Week 4 looks at one of the most powerful influence tools you have – your ability to tell the right story at the right time for the right reasons. Stories provide two things that facts do not; context and emotion. The ability to contextualize your venture in your selling efforts is critical, and connecting to emotions drives decision-making. We will explore how stories do this and begin to build your tactical Story Matrix℠ to ensure that you have the right stories at your fingertips.
Truly mesmerising and helpful for true and ambitious career developers.
I have passed some 20 courses here in Coursera and I really enjoyed this course ( My first course in Sales field ). Videos were not long but each one had a great tip to learn. Thanks again
Very Informative course. Any professional/ student can take this course.
This is a great user-friendly course that gives every angle of selling to the public. Very applicable at every level!
Close more deals and improve the performance of any sales team. The Art of Sales Specialization is designed to make you more effective and efficient as you pursue your sales goals. Understand how to stand out in the crowd, attract customers, and build support for your initiatives within your company. Knowing how to “get to yes” is a crucial skill that can improve many facets of your life. Prepare to be tested, taught, and transformed as you learn to locate new customers and get great results.
