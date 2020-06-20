Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Connecting with Sales Prospects by Northwestern University

4.8
stars
283 ratings
69 reviews

About the Course

In Course Two of the Art of Sales Specialization, you will learn how to run high-impact meetings that create complete separation between you and everyone else your customer comes into contact with. You will learn the importance of asking better questions and how to anticipate and handle sales objections. Finally, you will learn how to tell powerful stories and to give and receive performance feedback....

Top reviews

Reviews for Connecting with Sales Prospects

By Alberto C

Jun 20, 2020

I was looking for a Sales course, this is not my first experience with Coursera. I got some certificates in 2016, to be honest with you I cannot say to be fully satisfied, I decided to give up. After four years, I had a look to some online Sales courses and at the end I decided to enroll to this one by watching a Craig's video. He is the Professor for whole course and the full Specialization, he is magnetic, he allowed me to understand concepts that I was unable to learn by reading books. I want to share my life experience of yesterday, having a drink with a friend of mine, we were at open air and we had a talking to a person close to us. This person introduced himself as a Biotechnologies Professor with experiences spent to international universities, he was just a bit proud of himself. He started talking about history, mainly with my friend and he started complaining with him. I said to me: this is my fish! I just started with a couple of impact questions, only with these I have been able to catch his attention, he turned his face and his whole body towards me. What about the rest? I had an experience like have a remote control in my hands, this is powerful! This is a message for Craig: here you have my personal standing ovation for you!!!

I'll be happy to receive your feedback. Alberto :)

By Bahman A

Sep 4, 2019

I have passed some 20 courses here in Coursera and I really enjoyed this course ( My first course in Sales field ). Videos were not long but each one had a great tip to learn. Thanks again

By Sameh G

Apr 27, 2020

Craig wortmann keeps on proving that he's the best sales person i have ever seen. Not to mention his sharp delivery skills .. I just wish i could meet him in real life.

By April J

Apr 18, 2019

You can never be disappointed with Professor Craig!

By Mohammed A

Jul 5, 2020

This was again a very very interesting course, all these tools are absolutely enlarging our visions and approach into sales process. Again, these tools would also be used to give trainings to our teams and share ideas. Thank you so much Mr. Craig for organizing such an interesting, helpful and interactive course.

By Mehta S

May 13, 2021

The Best thing i loved about this course is its very short with all content involved which makes course more interesting instead of boring. Prof. Craig has given best examples by showing live demonstrations in class which has enhanced our pace to learn. thanks

By Wisam A M

Jul 19, 2020

This course offered great concepts and delivered more than I expected. I wish I had a professor like Craig in grad or undergrad. The course was quick, to the point, and filled with excellent content. It definitely exceeded expectations.

By Charis C

May 29, 2020

I highly recommend this course, and the entire specialization. It will help you create a toolbox to improve your skills in sales (all what is included in this term).

Special thanks to Craig Wortmann, he is an outstanding instructor!

By Nisarg T

Nov 14, 2021

Fantastic course and great insights. Thank you Prof. Craig, your guidance in the field of sales, especially the contents of this course have been life-changing for me.

By Miguel

Oct 15, 2020

Excellent course, It really makes you think about the way you've been doing things. This course it's essential for any salesperson!

By Yu X

Aug 23, 2020

Great course! It helps me to understand and overcome challenges in connecting with prospects. Absolutely recommended!

By Alexander I

Oct 15, 2018

This is a great user-friendly course that gives every angle of selling to the public. Very applicable at every level!

By Rodrigo T

Apr 6, 2021

A complete toolkit to start selling and increase your closing rate. Thanks, Craig and Northwestern University Team.

By Abdallah O I B

May 24, 2020

I loved each aspect in this course and I believe it is the needed courses for every salesperson/business developer

By Tiago A Q I

Dec 10, 2019

very good course, i learned so many things, about Thanks Note, handle rejection, listen to people and Story Matrix

By Mauro R

Mar 6, 2021

This is a great course! The quality of the information and also the professor is excellent. Thank you very much!

By Peace A

Jun 21, 2020

I Learnt a whole lot and i am grateful fo this opportunity, Now i can connect with my sales prospects better

By Violetta B

Feb 1, 2021

Great course! I definitely suggested to everyone that would like to develop their skills on sales!

By Katarina B

Jul 10, 2020

The lectures were so well organized, well presented, and succinct. It was a pleasure to listen.

By GREGORIO A Z

May 6, 2020

Excellent Course. I have learning a lot in a professional way. Thanks and Congratulations.

By Carlos S

Feb 8, 2020

Great course! The tools presented are very useful to improve your skills as a salesperson!

By Mohammad R

Jun 5, 2021

Sales are impossible without networking. This is the place to learn it. All blessings :)

By Sara H

Jan 13, 2019

It was one of the best courses that I've enrolled so far. So informative and useful

By Abi A

Jul 8, 2021

Course content is good. Craig Wortmann's style of Teaching is lucid. Best Wishes.

By Saed E

Nov 26, 2018

Much Obliged Thank You Very Much For the Excellent Content of this Course.

