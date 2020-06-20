BA
Sep 3, 2019
I have passed some 20 courses here in Coursera and I really enjoyed this course ( My first course in Sales field ). Videos were not long but each one had a great tip to learn. Thanks again
SG
Apr 26, 2020
Craig wortmann keeps on proving that he's the best sales person i have ever seen. Not to mention his sharp delivery skills .. I just wish i could meet him in real life.
By Alberto C•
Jun 20, 2020
I was looking for a Sales course, this is not my first experience with Coursera. I got some certificates in 2016, to be honest with you I cannot say to be fully satisfied, I decided to give up. After four years, I had a look to some online Sales courses and at the end I decided to enroll to this one by watching a Craig's video. He is the Professor for whole course and the full Specialization, he is magnetic, he allowed me to understand concepts that I was unable to learn by reading books. I want to share my life experience of yesterday, having a drink with a friend of mine, we were at open air and we had a talking to a person close to us. This person introduced himself as a Biotechnologies Professor with experiences spent to international universities, he was just a bit proud of himself. He started talking about history, mainly with my friend and he started complaining with him. I said to me: this is my fish! I just started with a couple of impact questions, only with these I have been able to catch his attention, he turned his face and his whole body towards me. What about the rest? I had an experience like have a remote control in my hands, this is powerful! This is a message for Craig: here you have my personal standing ovation for you!!!
I'll be happy to receive your feedback. Alberto :)
By Bahman A•
Sep 4, 2019
By Sameh G•
Apr 27, 2020
By April J•
Apr 18, 2019
You can never be disappointed with Professor Craig!
By Mohammed A•
Jul 5, 2020
This was again a very very interesting course, all these tools are absolutely enlarging our visions and approach into sales process. Again, these tools would also be used to give trainings to our teams and share ideas. Thank you so much Mr. Craig for organizing such an interesting, helpful and interactive course.
By Mehta S•
May 13, 2021
The Best thing i loved about this course is its very short with all content involved which makes course more interesting instead of boring. Prof. Craig has given best examples by showing live demonstrations in class which has enhanced our pace to learn. thanks
By Wisam A M•
Jul 19, 2020
This course offered great concepts and delivered more than I expected. I wish I had a professor like Craig in grad or undergrad. The course was quick, to the point, and filled with excellent content. It definitely exceeded expectations.
By Charis C•
May 29, 2020
I highly recommend this course, and the entire specialization. It will help you create a toolbox to improve your skills in sales (all what is included in this term).
Special thanks to Craig Wortmann, he is an outstanding instructor!
By Nisarg T•
Nov 14, 2021
Fantastic course and great insights. Thank you Prof. Craig, your guidance in the field of sales, especially the contents of this course have been life-changing for me.
By Miguel•
Oct 15, 2020
Excellent course, It really makes you think about the way you've been doing things. This course it's essential for any salesperson!
By Yu X•
Aug 23, 2020
Great course! It helps me to understand and overcome challenges in connecting with prospects. Absolutely recommended!
By Alexander I•
Oct 15, 2018
This is a great user-friendly course that gives every angle of selling to the public. Very applicable at every level!
By Rodrigo T•
Apr 6, 2021
A complete toolkit to start selling and increase your closing rate. Thanks, Craig and Northwestern University Team.
By Abdallah O I B•
May 24, 2020
I loved each aspect in this course and I believe it is the needed courses for every salesperson/business developer
By Tiago A Q I•
Dec 10, 2019
very good course, i learned so many things, about Thanks Note, handle rejection, listen to people and Story Matrix
By Mauro R•
Mar 6, 2021
This is a great course! The quality of the information and also the professor is excellent. Thank you very much!
By Peace A•
Jun 21, 2020
I Learnt a whole lot and i am grateful fo this opportunity, Now i can connect with my sales prospects better
By Violetta B•
Feb 1, 2021
Great course! I definitely suggested to everyone that would like to develop their skills on sales!
By Katarina B•
Jul 10, 2020
The lectures were so well organized, well presented, and succinct. It was a pleasure to listen.
By GREGORIO A Z•
May 6, 2020
Excellent Course. I have learning a lot in a professional way. Thanks and Congratulations.
By Carlos S•
Feb 8, 2020
Great course! The tools presented are very useful to improve your skills as a salesperson!
By Mohammad R•
Jun 5, 2021
Sales are impossible without networking. This is the place to learn it. All blessings :)
By Sara H•
Jan 13, 2019
It was one of the best courses that I've enrolled so far. So informative and useful
By Abi A•
Jul 8, 2021
Course content is good. Craig Wortmann's style of Teaching is lucid. Best Wishes.
By Saed E•
Nov 26, 2018
Much Obliged Thank You Very Much For the Excellent Content of this Course.