Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow ES Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completed the "CCAI Conversational Design and Fundamentals of Dialogflow" course. Knowledge of a programming language such as Python or JavaScript .

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create and use Cloud Firestore to store customer data

  • Implement fulfillment using Cloud Functions to read and write Firestore data

  • Use Cloud Logging and Dialogflow tools for troubleshooting

  • Describe some third party technology which can enhance the virtual agent

Skills you will gain

  • Fulfillment
  • Voice
  • Cloud Functions
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Course Overview

4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Testing and Logging

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Taking Actions with Fulfillment

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
4

Week 4

24 minutes to complete

Integrating Virtual Agents

24 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 10 min)

About the Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow ES Specialization

Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI - Dialogflow ES

