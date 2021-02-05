By Manuel A F•
Feb 5, 2021
This course helps me to improve my skills and understanding of the technology and tool for future Call Center Ai projects
By roumon a f•
Apr 26, 2021
très satisfait
By Andrew I•
Dec 28, 2020
Overall, very informative and well structured course. Would encourage the following as, what I would consider, improvements: (a) some revision of instructions in the the labs (b) speedier delivery in some modules e.g. faster speaking pace, less spelling out of illustrations and what is displayed (for example..."the account number might be '1422441122'...do you really need to read that out slowly? if it makes sense to say it, choose a shorter number).
By Edgar S•
Oct 10, 2021
Buen curso
By Giulio P•
May 26, 2021
The course is nice. Lab sessions should be improved. In the week 2 lab session a note that functions must be saved separately from the agent would be very helpful.