Chevron Left
Back to Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow ES for Software Devs

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow ES for Software Devs by Google Cloud

4.4
stars
25 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to "CCAI Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow ES for Software Developers", the third course in the "Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI" series. In this course, learn to use additional features of Dialogflow ES for your virtual agent, create a Firestore instance to store customer data, and implement cloud functions that access the data. With the ability to read and write customer data, learner’s virtual agents are conversationally dynamic and able to defer contact center volume from human agents. You'll be introduced to methods for testing your virtual agent and logs which can be useful for understanding issues that arise. Lastly, learn about connectivity protocols, APIs, and platforms for integrating your virtual agent with services already established for your business. This is an intermediate course, intended for learners with the following type of role: • Software developers: Codes computer software in a programming language (e.g., C++, Python, Javascript) and often using an SDK/API. Prerequisite: Before taking this course, learners should have completed the "CCAI Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow ES for Citizen Developers" course....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow ES for Software Devs

By Manuel A F

Feb 5, 2021

This course helps me to improve my skills and understanding of the technology and tool for future Call Center Ai projects

By roumon a f

Apr 26, 2021

très satisfait

By Andrew I

Dec 28, 2020

Overall, very informative and well structured course. Would encourage the following as, what I would consider, improvements: (a) some revision of instructions in the the labs (b) speedier delivery in some modules e.g. faster speaking pace, less spelling out of illustrations and what is displayed (for example..."the account number might be '1422441122'...do you really need to read that out slowly? if it makes sense to say it, choose a shorter number).

By Edgar S

Oct 10, 2021

Buen curso

By Giulio P

May 26, 2021

The course is nice. Lab sessions should be improved. In the week 2 lab session a note that functions must be saved separately from the agent would be very helpful.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder