Completed Google Cloud Product Fundamentals or equivalent experience . Knowledge of a programming language such as Python or JavaScript .

  • Define what is Google CCAI

  • Explain how Dialogflow can be used in Contact Center applications

  • Describe how NLU is used to enable Dialogflow conversations

  • Collaborate with a virtual agent developer on the design of chat and voice virtual agents

  • Conversational design
  • Virtual agent
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Course Overview

Overview of Contact Center AI

Conversational Experiences

Week 2

Fundamentals of Designing Conversations

Dialogflow Product Options

Course Review

