4.4
stars
97 ratings
23 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to "CCAI Conversational Design Fundamentals", the first course in the "Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI" series. In this course, learn how to design customer conversational solutions using Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI). You will be introduced to CCAI and its three pillars (Dialogflow, Agent Assist, and Insights), and the concepts behind conversational experiences and how the study of them influences the design of your virtual agent. After taking this course you will be prepared to take your virtual agent design to the next level of intelligent conversation. This is a beginner course, intended for learners with the following types of roles: • Conversational designers: Designs the user experience of a virtual assistant. Translates the brand's business requirements into natural dialog flows. • Citizen developers: Creates new business applications for consumption by others using high level development and runtime environments. • Software developers: Codes computer software in a programming language (e.g., C++, Python, Javascript) and often using an SDK/API. • Operations specialists: Monitors system operations and troubleshoots problems. Installs, supports, and maintains network and system tools. Prerequisite: To be successful in this course, learners should have completed Google Cloud Product Fundamentals or have equivalent experience....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 24 of 24 Reviews for Contact Center AI: Conversational Design Fundamentals

By Maxim T

Jun 15, 2021

Week 3 (context) - I suggest to add more conversational examples and then from those examples move to theory/configuration. Right now Week 3 theory is too heavy to understand compared to the rest of the course.

By Pascal U E

Mar 13, 2021

I am fan off this product, so I like everything that can teach me more about it! Thanks Google!

By Federico G F G

Nov 30, 2021

Excelente curso de introducción a esta nueva tecnología.

By Lena M

Jan 9, 2021

Great overview of Dialogflow with hands on exercises.

By Benjamin D

Apr 8, 2021

Course is well thought, and very informative

By Lokesh K

Jan 1, 2021

Easy instructions! Very good course!

By Manuel A F

Jan 15, 2021

Excellent course to expand skills

By Jorge I R P

Dec 7, 2021

Very good course

By roumon a f

Apr 25, 2021

tres satisfait

By Cristhian A C V

Jul 18, 2021

EXCELENTE

By JUAN C G V

May 26, 2022

Ok

By shaliha s

May 12, 2022

5

By Giulio P

May 25, 2021

Overall the course is nice, and contains good introductory material for conversational design using dialog flow. I would have liked more material to elaborate ona contexts, follow-ups and parameters handling in multi turn conversations.

By John W

Jan 21, 2021

Good introduction, would be better with some clean-up on content (like 20 minute timeout mistake) and could have a few more lab examples.

By Deleted A

Jan 3, 2021

Great material but some of the steps are missing and I needed to chat with support multiple times.

By Neha V

Apr 19, 2022

Good course for getting a hang on basics.

By Florencia P

May 25, 2021

.

By Todd M

Apr 27, 2021

Some of the instructors had very broken English and missed pronounced several words during the sessions including "Genre" and were very hard to understand. It was helpful to have the transcript for each part of the presentation to hold and save notes.

By Silvia G

Oct 29, 2021

It is very good to have a general overview of google products for conversation design. Unfortunately it misses some practical info.

By Mariana M

Jan 17, 2022

mostly ok, but trouble getting into the right screens for the lab. i have to say that i really and truly hate qwiklabs.

By Yina S

Mar 17, 2022

many of the items in the lab didn't work as expected. Directions are vague most of the time.

By Helio P F

Apr 1, 2022

A reasonable introduction to general concepts in Google's virtual agent offerings.

By Mona M

Jan 29, 2022

full of critical errors, lack of instructions in week 2 assignments.

By Carlos G

Apr 15, 2021

The labs need to be reviewed. Not enough detail is provided early on and it results in a broken experience as the labs move further into the course.

