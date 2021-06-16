By Maxim T•
Jun 15, 2021
Week 3 (context) - I suggest to add more conversational examples and then from those examples move to theory/configuration. Right now Week 3 theory is too heavy to understand compared to the rest of the course.
By Pascal U E•
Mar 13, 2021
I am fan off this product, so I like everything that can teach me more about it! Thanks Google!
By Federico G F G•
Nov 30, 2021
Excelente curso de introducción a esta nueva tecnología.
By Lena M•
Jan 9, 2021
Great overview of Dialogflow with hands on exercises.
By Benjamin D•
Apr 8, 2021
Course is well thought, and very informative
By Lokesh K•
Jan 1, 2021
Easy instructions! Very good course!
By Manuel A F•
Jan 15, 2021
Excellent course to expand skills
By Jorge I R P•
Dec 7, 2021
Very good course
By roumon a f•
Apr 25, 2021
tres satisfait
By Cristhian A C V•
Jul 18, 2021
EXCELENTE
By JUAN C G V•
May 26, 2022
Ok
By shaliha s•
May 12, 2022
5
By Giulio P•
May 25, 2021
Overall the course is nice, and contains good introductory material for conversational design using dialog flow. I would have liked more material to elaborate ona contexts, follow-ups and parameters handling in multi turn conversations.
By John W•
Jan 21, 2021
Good introduction, would be better with some clean-up on content (like 20 minute timeout mistake) and could have a few more lab examples.
By Deleted A•
Jan 3, 2021
Great material but some of the steps are missing and I needed to chat with support multiple times.
By Neha V•
Apr 19, 2022
Good course for getting a hang on basics.
By Florencia P•
May 25, 2021
.
By Todd M•
Apr 27, 2021
Some of the instructors had very broken English and missed pronounced several words during the sessions including "Genre" and were very hard to understand. It was helpful to have the transcript for each part of the presentation to hold and save notes.
By Silvia G•
Oct 29, 2021
It is very good to have a general overview of google products for conversation design. Unfortunately it misses some practical info.
By Mariana M•
Jan 17, 2022
mostly ok, but trouble getting into the right screens for the lab. i have to say that i really and truly hate qwiklabs.
By Yina S•
Mar 17, 2022
many of the items in the lab didn't work as expected. Directions are vague most of the time.
By Helio P F•
Apr 1, 2022
A reasonable introduction to general concepts in Google's virtual agent offerings.
By Mona M•
Jan 29, 2022
full of critical errors, lack of instructions in week 2 assignments.
By Carlos G•
Apr 15, 2021
The labs need to be reviewed. Not enough detail is provided early on and it results in a broken experience as the labs move further into the course.