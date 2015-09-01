About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

2 years experience as an operations specialist.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how to manage virtual agent environments

  • Identify general best practices for virtual agents.

  • Identify key aspects such as security and compliance in the context of contact centers.

Skills you will gain

  • Operations Management
  • Environment management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 minutes to complete

Course Overview

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
3 hours to complete

Environment Management

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 10 min)
3 hours to complete

Drawing Insights from Recordings with SAF

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 12 min)
Week
2

Week 2

21 minutes to complete

Intelligence Assistance for Live Agents

21 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min)
15 minutes to complete

Compliance and Security

15 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min)
17 minutes to complete

Best Practices

17 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 11 min)
1 minute to complete

Course Summary

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

Placeholder